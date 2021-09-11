The Cody boys golf team repeated as 3A West Conference champions Saturday in Pinedale, led by a dominant performance by Hunter Hall, who shot a 67-67 to cruise to the individual title.
Logan Hall finished fifth with an 81-87, while Bridger Hult (92-93), Ethan Salzman (89-98) and Val Payne (93-94) rounded out the varsity scoring.
As a team the Broncs finished with a 670, 33 shots ahead of second place Lovell.
The Fillies finished with a 794, with Adelie Hall (108-118) again leading the way and Bliss Bonner (143-120) and Allie Ennist (128-177) rounding out the Cody girls' first team scores this season.
