When Cody senior Jackson Schroeder decided to attend Colby Community College in Kansas next fall, he did so not only for the baseball program, but also the family connection.
Schroeder’s father Andy had played baseball for the Trojans before later transferring to Nebraska.
“My mom also went there and my dad coached with the coach there too,” Schroeder said. “We definitely have a connection to the school. It’s just special for me to go there.”
Colby coach Ryan Carter, now in his 25th season, agreed.
“Andy, Amber (Schroeder’s mother) and I go back to the beginning,” he said. “We were coaching together when I became the head coach, so for Jackson to play here for me is the pinnacle of why you coach.”
Carter has led the team to 22 consecutive postseason appearances, and during his tenure, 186 players have transferred to four-year institutions, including 39 to Division I universities.
“They’ve got new facilities there,” Schroeder said. “I love the coaching staff and the chemistry between the players is all good. They all seem super close.”
Schroeder will both pitch and play in the field for the Trojans.
“Jackson brings character, toughness, is a proven winner and is always ready to compete,” Carter said.
“And he’s a much better athlete than his dad,” he joked.
Schroeder said he had known he wanted to play sports at the next level since eighth grade. However, as an All-State football player, he wasn’t sure which sport until recently.
“It’s always been a goal of mine so I’m happy that I get an opportunity to play,” he said. “I looked at a few football schools, but Colby was really the only baseball school I was looking at.
“I think I just have more of a passion for baseball. It’s something that I would rather be playing for the next four years, especially at the collegiate level.”
He began playing Tee Ball in Casper and then joined the Cody teams when the family moved here. He played on travel and all-star squads, winning state as part of the Little League 10U team.
When Schroeder was in sixth grade he made the jump to Legion baseball, first playing on the B squad.
“I definitely got a lot more experience, especially playing guys that are older and way better than me,” he said.
Two years later he was moved up full-time to the A team, the youngest on the squad.
“It was a big change,” he said. “It’s quite a bit faster than B baseball and there’s definitely a lot more going on that you have to pay attention to. I was a little bit intimidated, but I got better as the season went on.”
Schroeder has been named All-State for four consecutive seasons.
“Jackson works hard every day and is a leader by example,” Cubs coach Beau White said. “He’s a great kid and I’m proud of him.”
This past season he led the team in batting average at .382, five triples, 13 home runs, 68 RBIs, On Base Percentage of .504 and On Base Slugging Percentage of 1.355.
On the mound the right-hander went 8-2 with a 2.44 ERA and struck out 105 batters. In 2020 he was named the West Pitcher of the Year.
“When I’m doing good pitching then I definitely enjoy pitching more and when I’m not I’d rather hit than pitch,” he said. “Some years I do better pitching and then other years I do better at hitting.”
Schroeder has also been a part of three consecutive state championship teams.
“It definitely makes it easier going to the ballpark every day,” he said of winning. “But we’re successful because we’re a hard-working group of guys. It’s definitely a team that’s always driven and always wants to win.”
He’s enjoyed each win for different reasons, including last year’s, which the Cubs won at home.
“Compared to other years, we definitely had a little bit more adversity,” he said. “We were super young last year and no one really expected us to win, but our team stayed strong and we proved everyone wrong.”
Schroeder hopes add a fourth state title this summer before heading to college, as the majority of last year’s group returns. But win or lose he plans to enjoy spending time with the team.
“I like being around the guys and the Cody Cubs’ fan base,” he said. “I like the bus rides a lot too. I’ll miss those.”
Schroeder is undecided on a major. He hopes to eventually transfer to a four-year institution and continue playing baseball.
