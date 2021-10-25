The Cody swim team finished third overall at the 2021 3A East Conference Championships over the weekend in Worland, gaining one new state qualifier and three more state records.
Powell won the conference title with Douglas sneaking into second place.
Greta Morgenweck qualified for state in the 200-yard IM in 2 minutes, 40.73 seconds in the preliminaries on Friday, and Tara Joyce stole the show by setting new state records in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:52.82, 100 free in 52.02 and the 50 free in 24.05 as the Fillies get primed for state this weekend in Gillette.
“Overall it was a great meet with tons of great swims,” coach Emily Swett said. “The girls are excited to start resting more and get ready for state.”
After Joyce’s first place finish for the new state record in the 200 ree, it was Paige Bower swimming a personal best in 2:08.25 to secure first and second place for the Fillies.
Bower also teamed with Elle Ortner, Kelsey Pomajzl and Tara Joyce in the 400 free relay to take first.
The 500 free was as intense and tight as it could possibly be, with Bower just getting edged out for first in under a second in 5:45.27.
“Paige had an amazing 500 free race,” Swett said. “She just got touched out to finish second, but it was a season best time for her.”
The 200-free relay also featured a little excitement as well.
“In the prelims, Tara led off the relay with a new state, conference and team record of 24.05,” Swett said. “In the finals she anchored, so the time doesn’t officially count, but was an incredible 23.09.”
The 100 breast also saw a pair of lifetime bests for the Fillies, with Mahayla Allred taking third in 1:16.59, and Kelly Joyce seventh in 1:17.73.
To cap off an incredible junior campaign, Tara Joyce was also named 3A North Conference Swimmer of the Year and top swimmer for the conference meet.
The Fillies will travel to Gillette for the 2021 state swim meet. This will be held Nov. 4-6 at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
2021 3A North
Conference
Championship
Teams
1. Powell 302. 2. Douglas 241. 3. Cody 207. 4. Worland 195. 5. Buffalo 139. 6. Riverton 74. Newcastle 60.
200-yard medley relay
3. Cody A (Paige Bower, Mahayla Allred, Kelly Joyce, Greta Morgenweck) 2:05.41.
200-yard free
1. Tara Joyce 1:52.82. 2. Paige Bower 2:08.25.
200-yard IM
7. Kelly Joyce 2:29.69. 8. Mahayla Allred 2:36.66. 12. Greta Morgenweck 2:43.79.
50-yard freestyle
5. Kelsey Pomajzl 27.46. 9. Elle Ortner 27.78.
1-meter diving
7. Hailey Holeman 228.20. 8. Joy Woods 211.85.
100 yard freestyle
1. Tara Joyce 52.02.
500-yard freestyle
2. Paige Bower 5:45.27. 8. Greta Morgenweck 6:34.38. 12. Elisa Spencer 7:12.83.
200-yard freestyle relay
2. Cody A (Tara Joyce, Kelsey Pomajzl, Kelly Joyce, Elle Ortner) 1:46.98.
100-yard backstroke
10. Sage Ellsbury 1:18.56.
100-yard breaststroke
3. Mahayla Allred 1:16.59. 7. Kelly Joyce 1:17.73.
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Cody A (Paige Bower, Elle Ortner, Kelsey Pomajzl, Tara Joyce) 3:53.80.
