A combination of precision pitching and timely hitting helped the Cody Legion baseball team to its first conference wins of the season and victories in three matchups at home this week.
The Cubs took down Lovell in extra innings in game one on Monday night 4-3. Cody overwhelmed the Mustangs 10-0 in game two.
On Tuesday night the Cubs stole game one from visiting Billings 5-0. The Cardinals rebounded to take down the Cubs 10-4 in game two.
“I thought we competed well against Lovell,” coach Bart Grenz said. “It was good to see us go out there and maintain our composure and work through some things in that first game.”
Cubs left fielder Wyatt Carlson appeared composed in the bottom of the ninth.
After Lovell tied things up at 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Carlson singled in Jack Schroeder from third with the bases loaded for the walk-off win in the extra innings.
“I was just trying to do what I can,” Carlson said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much. I was just trying to put the ball in play. We had zero outs so a deep fly or a base hit was going to work.”
Carlson, Schroeder, Ben Reinker and Jayvin McAlmond all posted multiple hits. Ty Peterson added a hit, three walks and a pair of RBIs in the win.
After tossing a solid seven innings with six strikeouts, Trey Schroeder handed the ball off to Jace Jarrett, who threw two scoreless innings to get the win.
Jack Schroeder continued his dominant season on the hill in game two.
The hard-throwing righty tossed five scoreless innings, gave up one hit and struck out eight.
Shortstop Eli Johnston went 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored.
Jack Schroeder, Dominic Phillips, Reinker and Jarrett all finished with hits.
“Lovell does a good job with their program,” Grenz said. “It was good to go out there and take care of business in the second game. I was surprised we were able to go out there and kind of walk away with that one.”
Another pleasant surprise has been the multiple Cubs pitchers who have had success the past few games, and Jarrett kept that streak going in game one against Billings on Tuesday.
After falling in a pair of contests to the Cardinals on the road Saturday, Jarrett kicked off the doubleheader with a complete game shutout in his third start of the season, Cody’s second consecutive game allowing zero runs.
“Billings is pretty good, they can swing pretty well,” Jarrett said. “I am just trying to trust my defense. As the season goes on I am doing that more and more, just throwing strikes and letting the defense make some plays.”
The right-hander threw just 81 pitches, 59 for strikes in the win.
Up 4-0 in the bottom of the sixth, the Cubs manufactured an insurance run on a single by Peterson, a bloop single by from pinch hitter Townsend Bailey and a sacrifice bunt by Johnston.
A hard-hit single by Jack Schroeder drove in Peterson for the final run to make it 5-0.
Phillips and Trey Schroeder finished with two hits each. Reinker and Jarrett added singles.
Carlson added a double to his strong home stand at the plate.
“It felt great getting that RBI to win against Lovell,” Carlson said. “I broke out of my slump with that hit.”
Despite a strong start in game two and a two-run blast over the left field wall from Jack Schroeder, the Cardinals loaded the bases in both the fourth and fifth innings, taking advantage of that traffic in the fifth with a grand slam from Brady Randall to pull away from the Cubs.
“We were kind of in control there in the second game for a little while,” Grenz said. “But they got control a little bit in those middle innings.”
Reinker, Carlson and Jarrett all finished with singles for Cody.
The Cubs threw a combination of four pitchers.
William Duke got the start and went 3 1/3 innings, giving up six hits and three runs.
Carlson and Peterson pitched in the middle innings, while McAlmond tossed 2 2/3 of an inning and gave up a pair of hits, no earned runs and struck out four to close out the game.
The Cubs face a jam-packed weekend of baseball this weekend at the Gallatin Valley Memorial Tournament in Three Forks, Mont.
Cody will face off against Havre and Gallatin Valley on Friday. On Saturday, the Cubs take on Lewistown and Dillon. They finish up the weekend with a matchup against Bitterroot on Sunday morning.
“We are excited for this tournament,” Jarrett said. “It’s a lot of games and we are really young. We’re just trying to meld together, but we are getting more and more comfortable out there.”
