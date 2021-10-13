The Meeteetse volleyball team continued to roll last week, chalking up victories over the Cody JV on Thursday and sweeping the competition at the Burlington Tournament on Saturday.
“We are continuing to have success and the girls keep bringing home wins,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “It’s making it pretty exciting for us as we get ready for regionals.”
The Lady ’Horns took three of four sets at home against Cody, securing the first and second sets 25-13, 26-24. Cody JV got the third set, 25-20. Meeteetse bounced back to take the fourth 25-22.
Kiana and Kayla Horsen led the way with nine kills apiece. Jayci Ervin added seven kills.
Delanie Salzman finished the night with 21 service points and 19 digs. Ervin dug out 26 Cody shots.
Saturday in Burlington, the Lady ’Horns got past the Lady Huskies in four sets, dropping just the third, 27-29.
The Lady ’Horns took the remaining sets 25-20, 25-22, 25-14.
“These girls never give up,” Scolari said. “Every set we have lost the last couple of weeks has gone into overtime. I like their mental toughness to keep fighting for the win.”
Meeteetse then took down Dubois and St. Stephens to remain perfect for the week. The scores of those games were not available as of press time.
Ervin and Kayla Horsen led the Lady ’Horns with 16 kills in the three game sweep.
Kiana Horsen finished with 12 kills.
Ervin and Sami Cooley racked up nine aces. Kiana Horsen finished with eight.
“Our serve percentage was down a little bit for this tournament and we were not taking advantage of our offensive setups,” Scolari said. “The girls were able to play through and kept sending the ball back really well which was just enough to keep us on top.”
Ervin and Kennedi Johnson combined for 33 digs in three games in Burlington.
The Lady Longhorns will hit the road again this weekend. Friday is a conference tilt with Dubois. Saturday the team will head east for a conference matchup with Ten Sleep.
The Lady ’Horns are currently in first place in the 1A Northwest.
“We will be working to improve offensive efficiency and getting more successful attacks,” Scolari said. “As the regular season comes to an end, we are going to ramp up practice intensity.”
