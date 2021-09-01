This Sunday, bikers of all ages and abilities will gather in Cody for the Fistful of Dirt gravel ride.
Although the 100-mile race will test the limits of these competitors, there also will be more forgiving 60- and 20-mile divisions.
“If you’re concerned about the length or difficulty, the 20-mile race is a great introductory course,” race organizer Janie Curtis said. “Many people are doing it just for a fun ride.”
“The Good” 20-mile course is designed for the whole family and will not be considered a competitive event. It takes two laps around Beck Lake Park before returning to the finish line. This division will also include an electric bike race.
“The Bad” 62-mile course offers much more challenge, traveling out to Oregon Basin and then the McCullough Peaks before returning to town.
For those seeking something much more difficult, “The Ugly” 100-mile course should serve. This race goes out to the North Fork, around Buffalo Bill Reservoir on Stagecoach Trail. From there, racers will travel across private Hoodoo Ranch land to the Oregon Basin and then McCullough Peaks.
There will be a number of aid stations throughout the course with food, drinks, first aid and bike-repair materials provided.
All races start and finish at City Park. There will be a post-race celebration there with food trucks and live music from the Denver band That Damm Sasquatch.
“The Good” and “Bad” races start at 9 a.m. while “The Ugly” begins at 7 a.m. Race costs are $50-$100 depending on which race is chosen. Registration closes at 6 p.m. Saturday for all races besides the electric bike, which ends at midnight Saturday.
A number of goodies are included with registration as are prizes for top finishers.
There will be a few elite cyclists competing in the FOD, including pro rider Chris Schroeder and triathletes Laura and Barrett Brandon.
To register visit bikesignup.com/Race/WY/Cody/FistfulOfDirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.