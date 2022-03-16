Anyone who has experienced the electric atmosphere of fast-pitch softball already knows why it is considered the fastest growing sport in the country.
With softball now officially in its second year as a high school sanctioned activity in Wyoming, the Fillies are looking to build on a dynamic first season with a young team loaded with talent and experience, while also welcoming in some newcomers into the fold.
“We have 21 kids on the team this year,” coach Chad Smith said. “We have five or six that are new to the team this year, two who are new to the game and a lot of returning kids who play summer ball, fall ball and work year-round.”
The Fillies lost just two players from last year’s club including captain Ally Schroeder, but return three All-State selections in sophomores Violet Wollschlager and Ellie Ungrund, and senior Emily Egger.
After going 11-3 in the regular season last year, the Fillies look to build on that momentum and knock it out of the park this year.
“Words can’t even describe what it’s like striking someone out,” Ungrund said. “It’s amazing. It’s just a good feeling.”
The young pitcher brings 10 years of experience to the mound and packs an arsenal of pitches that should have her feeling good throughout the season.
Her family was instrumental in the campaign to get softball going as a high school sport in Wyoming, and the battle was worth it, especially after posting complete game shutouts in her first season.
“My favorite memory is tripping over first base last year,” Ungrund said with a laugh. “But my favorite game was the first Worland game where we beat them 9-0. I was actually very accurate.”
Ungrund struck out 10 batters for the first complete game shutout in Filly history that day against Worland, in the first official high school softball game ever played in Wyoming.
The Fillies feature some big bats, plenty of team speed and the return of standout Riley Simone back on the field after recovering from an injury on the basketball court last season.
“We are really excited to get Riley back,” Smith said. “She is a tremendous athlete.”
While the excitement of this second season is palpable, the solid play on the field will be even more important this year and the following years as programs start to grow and the talent level increases.
“Last year I wasn’t really nervous because there was nothing really to go off of,” pitcher and second baseman Wollschlager said. “It was different than any other high school sport I have played. It was so much fun.”
The Fillies finished 1-2 in the first ever state tournament, falling in the opening game to eventual state champion Campbell County, beating Rock Springs and taking it on the chin from Cheyenne East, a team the Fillies face off against Friday morning at a tournament in Cheyenne to start the season.
“We didn’t get to do this tournament last year because of a big snow storm,” Smith said. “And last year for the first state tournament it was a little nerve wracking. It was a long season and we kind of ran out of gas a little at the end there.”
For center fielder/utility player Egger, the pressure is off her senior season as she looks to enjoy her final year as a Filly.
“In the past years I’ve put a lot of pressure on myself to perform,” Egger said. “I am still going to do that, but I’m still going to focus on having fun since it’s my last year.”
The Fillies will be tested early in Cheyenne with four varsity and four JV match-ups.
Cody will take on East, Wheatland and Cheyenne South on Friday. They wrap up the first tournament on Saturday morning against Thunder Basin.
“Softball isn’t like any other girls sport,” Egger said. “You don’t have to be a cookie-cutter athlete to play it. Resiliency makes a good softball player. Softball is a game of mistakes, and when you make one you just have to shake it off and be ready for the next play.”
