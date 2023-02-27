Spring is just a few weeks away according to the calendar.
Those of us who have lived in Cody any length of time know that the date for spring is just another day. We also know spring temperatures and weather conditions generally arrive two months down the road from March 20, or the spring equinox.
Between now and late April, or even through May, anglers will be challenged with more winter-like weather interspersed by enough days with temperatures above freezing to keep our spirits high as the days get longer and, ever so slowly, warmer. The future looks bright for sure!
March is the month that really sets up the fishing season. Rivers begin to lose their mantle of ice and the flows increase due to the slow melting. Trout, rainbow and native Yellowstone cutthroat begin their annual spawning migration out of Buffalo Bill Reservoir run up river into distant tributaries of the North and South forks of the Shoshone River.
Large rainbow also move up the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone from the Laurel area. Yellowstone cutthroat residing in the Greybull and Wood rivers also begin their migrations and so do the trout found in the tail waters below Buffalo Bill and Boysen Dams, albeit their spawning runs are short compared to their wild and native cousins that have complete access to the east side of the Absaroka Mountains.
The ice covering local lakes in the Cody region and Big Horn Basin also begins to break up and create open water sometime in March. East Newton and Luce reservoirs are managed as trophy fisheries by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
These lakes are noted for many trout over 20 inches. When the ice first leaves these trophy lakes and others in the area, the trout are hungry and on the prowl for large sources of protein. Their appetite for flies and lures increases the desire by anglers to hook and release these trout.
It seems the trout gain weight steadily as the water temperatures increase which, in turn, increases the number and quantity of the many spring insect hatches that can be seen on the surface, while leeches, aquatic worms, freshwater invertebrates and small baitfish make up the rest of the trout’s diet in East Newton and Luce.
Other lakes that fish well locally as the ice leaves until next winter are Beck, New Cody and Hogan impoundments, as well as Buffalo Bill Reservoir and the South Fork Abatement Pond.
Of course, the fishing in northwest Wyoming is always good, if not fantastic, compared to other places found in neighboring states or even Yellowstone National Park. Because the fishing is consistent, many of you have asked about and wondered why I have not written any fishing columns since the end of 2022.
The answer is complicated but also simple. After three decades of consistently writing about the subject of trout fishing with all the how to’s, what for’s and how come’s and whys, I needed to take a break to back off from my weekly column and think about how to give it a fresh look as we begin to enter another season.
The time off has resulted in the outline of many new subjects within the realm of fishing including angling destinations that, hopefully, are of more and better interest to those who might be new to reading “Streamside” and for those who have come to expect something from yours truly each and every week in the Cody Enterprise.
I look forward to bringing new reading material along with the occasional fly fishing adventure back to you all.
Thank you for patience and understanding as I recharged my “fishing batteries” the past few months. Fish often, fish hard, but always respect the resource that must be shared among many in an ever shrinking recreational environment.
