Days are shorter now.
Sunset comes earlier and the sun is late to rise in the morning. This is nature’s way of telling us summer is about to end. Gone will be the heat we have been experiencing this year all over the western United States. I can’t say I will miss the heat, but I am going to miss the long days and short nights that made it seem like the opportunity to fish would never end.
This change in the season is a good thing for the trout, even if that means the angler’s fishing hours have been shortened somewhat compared to a few weeks ago.
Shorter days and longer nights result in less sunshine. Less sunshine gives lakes, rivers and streams the opportunity to cool down to a comfortable level for trout due to the longer hours of darkness. Although the nights have not been frosty by any means so far, this cool-down effect from less sun and heat means trout have a tendency to feed all day now and have less of a tendency to hide from the sun and heat of the day which they frequently do in July and August.
The other good thing about dwindling sunshine and heat in regard to trout is this: trout seem to know there will be less of a chance to obtain energy from larger insects such as grasshoppers, beetles, caddis and larger mayflies. While they might not realize winter is months away yet, trout have a tendency to chow down on just about anything large that hits the water. This means anglers do not have to match the hatch if fly fishing. We fisher persons can tie on a grasshopper pattern or a colored attractor fly like a royal trude or royal Wulff that always seem to perform well. You should be able to catch plenty of trout while looking good to those that might be watching your performance.
Labor Day is coming up this weekend. This is the last long weekend for many of us to get out of town to enjoy the great outdoors before school, sports, hunting season and other outdoor pursuits begin to crowd out the summer pastime of fishing.
My recommendation to you readers is to grab your fishing rods and reels and enjoy the weekend, if not the rest of September. Morning water temperatures can be cool, so pack some waders if you won’t be sitting in a boat. After lunch, you should be able to wade wet in rivers and streams in relative comfort until the sun sets.
