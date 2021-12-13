The Cody Bronc swimmers took to the pool for a pair of meets over the weekend, finishing third in Powell on Friday and fourth in Cody on Saturday.
Senior Bradley Fick qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle on Friday in 2 minutes, 3.14 seconds, while Joseph Killpack started out an impressive weekend with a qualifying time in the 200 IM in 2:22.92.
Fick then finished third in the 100 yard butterfly in 1:03.60 to qualify for state.
Freshman Bradley McKenzie qualified in the 500 free in 5:49.26 and 100 breaststroke in 1:09.04 to take first.
He also teamed up with Killpack, Fick and Jonah Woods to take the top spot in the 400 free relay.
Killpack cruised to first in the 100 backstroke as well, qualifying easily in 58.27.
Killpack got off to a fast start in the 200 free on Saturday morning in Cody and held off Buffalo’s Brodyn Lambert to take first in 2:02.03 to qualify for state.
In the 100 fly, Killpack again put on a solid performance on Saturday to take third.
A battle for second place in the 500 yard free unfolded with Fick inching ahead through the first 200 and gaining strength in the second as he edged Jesse Jaite of Riverton in 5:49.49 to take second.
Cody again had a solid performance in the 400 free relay, pushing the top two teams to take third in 3:58.38, roughly 2 seconds out of first place.
This week the Broncs hit the road for trips to Lander on Friday and Riverton on Saturday.
Powell Quadrangular
Teams
1. Powell, 418. 2. Worland, 316. 3. Cody, 221.
Individuals:
200 medley relay: 4. Cody A (Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, William Law, Jonah Woods), 2:02.19.
200 freestyle: 2. Bradley Fick, 2:03.14.
200 IM: 2. Killpack, 2:22.92.
50 freestyle: 5. Law, 28.62. 9. Carter Fales, 43.19.
100 butterfly: 3. Fick, 1:03.60.
100 freestyle: 8. Caleb Kingston, 1:15.86.
500 freestyle: 5. Woods, 7:12.03.
200 free relay: 6. Cody A (Fick, Fales, Kingston, Law), 2:09.21.
100 backstroke: 1. Killpack, 58.27.
100 breaststroke: 1. Bradley McKenzie, 1:09.04. 7. Law, 1:23.85.
400 free relay: 1. Cody A (Killpack, Woods, Fick, McKenzie), 3:56.41.
Cody Invite
Teams
1. Buffalo, 334. 2. Powell, 316. 3. Riverton, 256. 4. Cody 186.
Individuals:
200 medley relay: 6. Cody, A (Isaac Wood, Law, Fick, Fales), 2:24.12.
200 freestyle: 1. Killpack, 2:02.03. 11. Kingston, 2:54.80.
200 IM: 4. McKenzie, 2:22.10. 5. Fick, 2:25.49.
50 freestyle: 7. Woods, 27.67. 14. Fales, 44.68.
100 butterfly: 3. Killpack, 1:01.77.6. McKenzie, 1:09.45.
100 freestyle: 8. Woods, 1:04.91. 10. Law, 1:07.66.
500 freestyle: 2. Fick, 5:49.49.8. Wood, 7:11.49.
200 free relay: 2. Cody A (Killpack, Woods, Wood, McKenzie), 1:49.13.
100 backstroke: 7. Kingston, 1:30.08. 9. Fales, 1:59.21.
100 breaststroke: 5. Law, 1:21.55.
400 freestyle relay: 3. Cody A (Fick, McKenzie, Woods, Killpack), 3:50.38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.