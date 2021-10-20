The Meeteetse girls volleyball team picked up another conference win on the road Friday with a three-set victory over Dubois.
The Lady ’Horns got the win 25-17, 25-17, 25-23.
“It went well against Dubois,” coach Kelsey Scolari said. “We had closer set scores than we wanted, but a three-set win was our end game.”
While the serving was hit and miss on Friday, the Lady ’Horns continued to dig deep to pull out another win.
Saturday’s contest against Ten Sleep was canceled due to COVID issues with the Lady Pioneers, but Meeteetse scrimmaged Greybull and picked up a four-set win against the 2A Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady ’Horns won 25-21, 25-19, 10-25, 25-17.
“The girls really played well,” Scolari said. “I love their tenacity. They don’t quit.”
