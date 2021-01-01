The Yellowstone Quake are back in an action after a long holiday break but unfortunately took a 9-5 loss to the Sheridan Hawks in their annual New Years Eve game on Thursday.
After falling behind to start, the Quake rallied with four unanswered goals to make it 4-4 early in the third period.
But the Hawks (15-1) would answer with four straight goals of their own to make it 8-4, putting the game out of reach with 2:08 remaining.
The Quake (5-14) had five different goal scorers as Dylan Rumpke, Jack Luttringer, Jack Harris, Vincent Anderson and Joe McCormick all found net.
Yellowstone was outshot 62-38 in the game but did have a solid second period, outshooting the Hawks 19-11 in that frame and scoring the period's only goal.
The Quake will have no time to dwell on the loss as they return to action 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bozeman (9-7-1). They will finish out the weekend Saturday at Bozeman.
