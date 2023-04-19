For four years, Kennedi Niemann has been a mainstay on the Filly basketball team, helping it to its most successful finish ever this season.
Now the Cody senior and her sister Reece plan to take their talent to the next level as they’ve signed with Pima Community College in Tucson, Ariz.
“It’s very exciting that they have chosen to continue playing,” coach Chris Wagner said. “With all the hard work they’ve already put in, I can’t wait to see how much they continue to grow in the game.”
Niemann and her sister toured the campus last summer and the school immediately jumped to the top of her list, but she wasn’t ready to commit right away.
“We went down there got to meet some of the girls and just fell in love with the place and it felt like the right fit,” she said. “But I wanted to give it a little bit more time.”
Niemann also was considering playing volleyball in school, or trying to do both. She looked at a variety of schools in Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho and Arizona before making it official.
“The recruiting process is just really stressful as it is, so a lot of the stress is taken off now that I know where I’m going,” she said. “I think the next step is just narrowing down what I want to study.”
The Aztecs qualified for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament this year and finished with a 26-9 record. The team has placed in fifth or better five times since 2009, finishing second in 2011.
“They’ve been really successful,” Niemann said. “The coach (Todd Holthaus) runs a great program and transfers kids out to Division I and Division II. He told us ‘If you want to play on after two years, we’ll find you somewhere to go.’ That’s one of the main reasons I chose to go here. He’s a great coach and it’s going make us so much better.”
Niemann has had a ball in her hands since she was a toddler, but began playing on rec and travel teams in the third grade through middle school. They won conference as eighth graders on the CMS team.
In high school, Niemann started as varsity point guard her freshman year.
“I was absolutely tiny my freshman year and everybody seemed like twice my size,” she said. “It took a lot of time to get used to it and get the confidence going. A lot of kids play that JV and have a lot more time to develop where I was kind of just thrown into it. It ended up working out.”
That 2020 team finished one win short of qualifying for state. Her sophomore year the Fillies qualified for state as a No. 3 seed but upset the topped ranked team in its state opener on the way to a runner-up finish.
In Niemann’s junior year the Fillies went undefeated until a rematch with Cheyenne East in the state title game, where they again finished second.
This season, the team made it a goal not to lose again. Cody went undefeated and won the title against Thunder Basin.
“I think a lot of our motivation came from those two years of losing,” she said. After losing it was awful and we knew we wanted it bad this year, and it was literally our last shot. I was happy to get it done.”
Niemann earned All-State recognition in 2021-2023. Her senior year she led the state in assists and was top five in steals. She also averaged 9.4 points and shot 48% from the field.
“Sophomore, junior, senior year, I feel like I really took on the point guard role and took on the assist role of the team,” she said. “It really couldn’t have ended more perfect. I mean to get the two runner-ups and then senior year going undefeated and winning state, there’s just no better feeling honestly.”
Niemann’s mom Kim coached the girls travel teams as well as their middle school teams and is always there to help when they need it.
“She’s one of the main reasons I am the player who I am,” Niemann said. “She taught me everything and I’m able to go home to her and talk to her about the game and she can help me. Both of my parents are like my biggest supporters ever and they both know the game so well. It’s super helpful.”
Kim coached the CHS girls team from 2007-2015, so Niemann and her siblings spent a lot of time in the gym.
“It’s weird to look back at photos where we were like running around in our diapers and now we’re playing varsity and actually playing on the court,” she said. “We talked about it a lot this year, just how fast time flies. We kind of grew up here and then we kind of ended our career at Cody High School on the floor.”
Although they considered going to separate schools early on, Neimann is happy to continue playing with her sister.
“I couldn’t see it any other way than playing with her,” she said. “I’m super glad we have each other and I think the bond on the court helps so much. We get along really well.”
