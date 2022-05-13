The Cody Fillies varsity softball team outscored visiting Rock Springs by a total of 35 runs in a pair of games on Friday afternoon in Cody.
Cody beat the Lady Tigers 16-1 in game one and 21-1 in game two.
The Fillies hit four homeruns in game one led by Ava Wollschlager with two. Emily Egger and Ava Meier both added a dinger apiece.
Ellie Ungrund got the win in the circle for the Fillies.
The sophomore gave up four hits, one earned run and struck out nine in five innings.
The Filly offense continued to roll in game two.
Cody racked up 21 hits including 11 extra base hits.
Meier got the Fillies on the board in the first inning with a solo shot to center to put Cody up 1-0.
Cody catcher Katie Brasher finished a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate, drove in three and scored twice.
Freshman Montana Massey was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and scored three times.
Taydon Schoening went 3 for 4 and scored twice.
Violet Wollschlagger earned the victory in the circle.
The sophomore gave up five hits and no earned runs and struck out one in five innings.
