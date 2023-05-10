While many teens want new clothes or a phone for Christmas, Kinley Bollinger asked for a different gift during her senior year of high school.
“I wanted to do a marathon and my mom was like, ‘Okay, I’ll get you a marathon for Christmas,’” Bollinger said. “So she bought a plane ticket for us to go to a marathon in Georgia.”
After running that first race in spring 2022, Bollinger was hooked. Recently she ran her second — the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17.
“It’s just insane all that energy,” she said. “It’s just crazy to be next to all these people and everyone just wants the same thing, to cross the finish line. Everyone’s rooting for you. It’s just a great atmosphere.”
It was an amazing moment for Bollinger, who didn’t even get into running until a few years ago. When things were shut down during Covid, she took up running. At the time she could barely go a mile.
“I just started running and really fell in love with it, and just kept pushing the distances longer and longer,” she said. “I found that I liked the long distances better than any of the shorter distances.”
She began doing races including a few half marathons, and joined the Cody cross country team her senior year in 2021, helping the Fillies win a state championship.
She ran the Skidaway Island Marathon last spring in Savannah, Ga. She was injured at the end of the cross country season and that kept her from properly training for the marathon.
“We already had the tickets to go so it was like, ‘I’m going run it or I’m going to walk it or I’m going do something,’” she said. “So I was pretty much training all my time on a bike because I couldn’t run.
“I was extremely undertrained and it was an awful feeling at the end, but I also wanted to do it again.”
Bollinger finished the race in 3:29:51, which is nine seconds under the qualifying time for the Boston Marathon. She decided to enter herself in the lottery for the Boston race and won a slot.
“While I was running it was kind of in the back of my mind,” she said. “I kept looking at my watch, and I knew it was going to be close, so I kept pushing it to see if I could do it.”
Bollinger was better prepared for her recent marathon. As she also runs triathlons, she kept with the mixed training of running, biking and swimming leading up to Boston. Then a few weeks before the race she injured her leg and couldn’t run at all.
“It was the same injury that I had coming off of cross country season,” she said. “It’s some kind of inflammation in the lower leg that just restricted movement and I just didn’t have confidence in my leg to support me or to not get injured.”
Arriving in Boston a few days before the race, Bollinger said everything is centered around the marathon. She was able to talk to runners who’ve participated for 35-plus years and hear their stories.
“We all come from these different places – 30,000 runners from all over the world,” she said. “And for one weekend, we can all focus on one thing and be united in that. We’re all together working towards one goal and just having fun doing it. I think that was the best part.”
The world’s oldest annually contested marathon starts in Hopkinton, Mass.
“It’s this really small, little town,” she said. “I don’t know what else it’s known for other than the Boston Marathon, but they go all out for it.”
Race day was rainy with temperatures in the 50s. Before the start, Bollinger was unsure how her leg would hold up during the race. She wore a compression sleeve on her left leg.
“Once my leg got warmed up, I think the muscles relaxed a bit and whatever was the problem kind of went away. Also the adrenaline helped.
“I was just able to keep pushing and find a little bit more when I wanted to go faster which is usually something that a runner can only dream of. Most of the time you ask more from your legs and they just don’t put up with it.”
The race then winds through several small towns on its way to Boston including Wellesley. Bollinger had never been to Massachusetts, but said the area was beautiful.
The course is fairly flat, but around mile 20 stands Heartbreak Hill, which tests many racers.
“That was a rough area of the marathon where everyone either bumps or pulls out, but the hills weren’t really that bad for me because I’m used to our hills here, which are a lot different than Boston hills,” she said.
The race is a big deal in Boston. Known as Marathon Monday, schools are closed and thousands come out to cheer on the competitors on race day. Bollinger said that was one of her favorite parts of the day.
“There are people on their porches with drum sets and stereos and handing out licorice,” she said. “It was just the craziest thing. Everyone just wants to be a part of it, it’s the best energy.
“I would get to a point where there weren’t as many people along the course and you could start to feel the effort, but then people started cheering again. I would look down at my watch and I’d be going way faster than I had intended to and I didn’t even feel it.”
The race ends on Boylston Street in Boston.
“When I crossed the line, it was just an insane experience,” she said. “Boylston Street is just so iconic in the running world and just to think of the years and years of people that have run before me on that street. I put my hands up and just felt a flood of emotion that you can’t really describe.”
Bollinger bettered her time from her first marathon, finishing in 3:24.41. The mark puts her in the running for next year’s Boston race and she plans to put herself in the lottery again.
“I just had so much fun and I already want to go back,” she said.
There are no other marathons on her schedule for this year, but Bollinger plans to compete in several triathlons, as well as cycling and trail races.
“Road marathons just kind of beat me up pretty bad and I’m very injury-prone,” she said. “I try and do them sparingly. But I would definitely put up with the pounding for Boston because it’s just so much fun.”
