After 40 years collecting information on fish activity, insect hatches and the best flies for fishing 12 months a year, I have to say 2023 has thrown some ringers into the data collection files.
For example, last week’s column was all about the annual migration of rainbow and cutthroat trout that leave Buffalo Bill Reservoir to swim up the South and North Forks of the Shoshone River.
Based on historical data from my accumulated fish diaries, trout should have begun their migration by March 15, or even earlier with anglers enjoying an early, start to the fishing season on rivers and streams that are not controlled by dams. By the last week of March, there should have been a pre-runoff flush of lower elevation snowmelt which raises the level of these free stone rivers and streams.
Again, in most years, this flush raises the ice jams on the South and North Forks where they enter Buffalo Bill Reservoir. The melt also raises water temps a bit. Both of these events should then trigger the urge for spring spawning trout to migrate to ancestral spawning streams on the two Shoshone forks and their side streams.
This year, lower elevation snow seemed to melt slowly and mostly soak into the ground, rather than melt quickly enough to flush runoff to the main river channels creating the perfect environment for trout movement. Alas, that did not occur, despite my fish diaries saying that should have happened already.
Hope does spring eternal in the soul of an angler however. There is still the chance anglers will see a flush this week after our region just received a good amount of wet snow with a lot of moisture content. All we need to make that happen is some sunshine, and warmer days in order to experience a few days of good to fantastic fishing before the North Fork closes April 1 for 60 days above what is locally known as Gibbs Bridge at Buffalo Bill State Park.
If being proven wrong on the trout migration on the upper Shoshone is a hard pill to swallow for this writer, the other pill I have to swallow now is the prediction that East Newton Lake, as well as some other smaller lakes in the Cody vicinity, could have open water before the month of March turns to April.
I guess the only solace to be found after going out on the proverbial limb last week is that the weather forecasters on television have a 50% accuracy rate, yet they still have a job even when wrong in their forecasts! Should we be really lucky, East Newton could lose some of its ice and, if kissing lucky rabbit feet work, some trout will get tired of waiting for the flushing flows on the upper Shoshone forks and head upriver in an act of defiance against Mother Nature. We just need to remain optimistic and keep hoping things turn out as described.
Until the weather breaks this week, anglers can still find solace and happiness fishing the lower Shoshone River, or the Wind/Bighorn Rivers until we see that pre runoff flush occur in the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains. Flows are up on the lower Shoshone, so be careful wading. Places that were out of the water last week are now under water. The Wind/Bighorn River is scheduled for a flushing flow March 27, so expect the river below Boysen Dam to be carrying a lot of moss and other fly and lure snagging debris for several days before that river system settles down and fishes well again.
