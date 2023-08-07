Five Cody athletes participated in the annual Wyoming Coaches Association All-Star games last month in Casper.
Victory Buck played for the North volleyball team, Kennedi and Reece Niemann for the North girls basketball squad and Kam Niemann and Wilkins Radakovich for the North boys basketball team.
“My favorite part of the week was just spending it with the girls,” Kennedi Niemann said. “I’m so used to playing against them, but it was fun to be on the same team and hang out. It was fun to have boys basketball and volleyball there too, just to meet a ton of different people from all over the state. We all got along so well from the beginning, so it made for such a fun week.”
The athletes gathered early in the week of July 19 to begin practicing with their teams as well as do a variety of other activities together including bowling, going to the movies, helping with a Make-A-Wish and playing basketball with special needs children.
“It was fun spending time with new girls and hanging out together outside of the practice times,” Reece Niemann said.
On game day, the All-Star volleyball match was first, with the South getting the victory 25-23, 25-13, 19-25, 25-20 and 12-15.
“My favorite part of the week was just getting to practice with the other girls, getting to know them and seeing what they all brought to the game,” Buck said. “We came together as a team by just figuring out what everyone was best at and capitalizing on it. Everyone was just willing to do whatever was asked of them, and that definitely made it easier.”
The North’s Megan Hagar of Natrona had 17 kills and Kelly Walsh’s Abi Milby had eight kills to lead the team. As she did during the season for Cody, Buck played libero during the match.
“I played OK,” she said. “I got to play in my old position, which was nice, but I was definitely kind of rusty.”
During the All-Star girls basketball game, the North jumped out to a 43-24 lead at halftime, but the South got back into the game with a strong third quarter. The North held on in the fourth for a 77-69 victory.
“We started off so strong and with lots of energy,” Kennedi Niemann said. “Even though things turned in the second half, I think we knew we still had better team chemistry and could pull through at the end.”
The North was led by Jaylen Ostenson of Newcastle with 15, Kennedi Niemann with 13 and Laney McCarty of Thunder Basin with 12.
“I played point guard,” Kennedi Niemann said. “It was a little different because I’m used to it only being me, where as that weekend we did have a few other girls who played point guard as well so sometimes it would push me to the wing which I’m not as comfortable with, but I really enjoyed it. I kind of got a mix of positions which was fun.”
Reece Niemann was a shooting guard during the game.
“I played decent, but it was hard to get a flow sometimes just having different girls than I’m used to on the floor,” she said. “We typically only had one post in and either ran 5 out or a 4 out 1 in setup.”
The girls also got to spend time with Cody coach Chris Wagner, who led the team.
“It was so fun having Coach Wagner around,” Reece Niemann said. “It was exciting that he got to experience it with us and coach us one last time.”
Then it was the boys turn. After a slow start, the North eventually prevailed 80-71.
Radakovich played center during the game.
My favorite part of the week was beating South,” he said. “I did all right. I wasn’t as much of an offensive threat, but I got rebounds.”
The team was led in scoring by Brenon Stauffenberg of Lander, who threw in 19 points. Kam Niemann had 17 as a shooting guard, with Worland’s Carter Clark adding 14.
“That was the position I played in high school,”Kam Niemann said. “It felt good to be able to get some baskets to fall in for me, but I’m just glad we came out on top and beat the South. We definitely got off to a slow start, but we had a group of players that can all shoot it and everyone clicked together offensively and defensively. This game was for sure a memorable experience.”
