When it comes to this year’s version of the Cody wrestling team, one thing stands out to senior Will Thomasson right away.
“This team coming in right now is already better than any team I’ve been a part of,” he said.
With a number of All-Conference grapplers back and a handful who already have experience placing at state, a strong mix of youth and upperclassmen will be ready to go this weekend in Powell.
“We have a good crew,” coach Trev Wood said. “We have tons of experience. There might be one or two out of the 27 who don’t have a whole lot of experience. Most of these guys have started really young.”
Ty Peterson and Taylor Baggs both finished All-Conference last season at 106 pounds and went on to finish fifth and sixth, respectively at state.
Grayson Beaudrie was one of the most explosive wrestlers in the state as a sophomore, finishing third in the conference and fourth at state at 170.
Jackson Wood won’t see any live action until after Christmas while recovering from an injury, but he is the highest state placer returning. As a sophomore he took second in the conference and second at state at 160.
“It’s a really aggressive team,” senior Collin Lindemann said. “Everybody is just really good at what they do.”
Lindemann is looking to build on a junior campaign where he finished fourth in conference and sixth at state at 182.
Douglas took first at state last year and looks solid heading into the season. Star Valley and Green River will post a roster that should put them in the mix for a state title as well.
“If we stay healthy, with this team, we are capable of a top-four finish at state,” coach Wood said. “We can maybe even sneak into the top three.”
A top-three finish would be a rewarding way to cap off the career of the team’s third senior, Danny Becker. Becker finished second in the conference and sixth at state at 285.
“I’m just trying to improve my skills and see how well I can do,” Becker said. “I want to be a guy that takes a move instead of countering a move and break the other guy’s position. Coach Wood is always telling us to be aggressive. Ten seconds is way too long to be on your feet.”
Starting out with a trip to Powell this weekend will be a good way to see right away where the Broncs stand, getting on the mat going up against some new faces.
“They don’t get sick of wrestling each other in practice, they get sick of losing,” coach Wood said. “Then they want to wrestle each other again so they can get revenge.”
