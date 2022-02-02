It was a fitting end for three Cody wrestlers as they competed in, and won, their final home matches on senior night.
Cody beat Thermopolis handily 57-18 in a dual that was delayed almost an hour due to an injury to a Bobcat wrestler during the first JV match of the night.
Senior Danny Becker muscled his way to a win by fall in the second period at 220 pounds.
Will Thomasson ground out an 8-2 decision in his final home match at 182 pounds.
Collin Lindemann finished his last home dual in style with a dramatic win by fall in the second period after what appeared to be a stalemate early on at 160 pounds.
“I had a little bit too much to eat before my match,” Lindemann said. “I felt a little bit stiff. Once the second period hit it felt a little different. When I got the pin I felt like he was high, raised up my hips, grabbed his arm and reached up for a half and got him.”
Ty Peterson started things out for the Broncs with a win by fall in the second period at 126 pounds.
At 138 pounds Micah Grant finished off a squirmer of an opponent by fall in under a minute.
Jackson Wood let his opponent escape a few times and racked up the points before finishing him off at 152 pounds with a cradle and win by fall in the second period.
On senior night, Thomasson made his return after sitting out since the opening tournament of the season with an injury.
He had to grind out a win, entering the third up 7-0 before getting the 8-2 decision.
“It felt good getting back in there,” Thomasson said. “I just felt like I could go out there and be myself and just do me and get the win.”
But it just isn’t the matches he will miss after his career is done at CHS, but the journey itself.
“I’m going to miss all of the experiences,” Thomasson said. “I’ll miss the literal struggles and the pain I push through with my teammates throughout the season.”
And he has a feeling this year’s young, skilled Broncs squad isn’t done posting some big wins.
“This team has turned out to be the best team I have ever been a part of,” Thomasson said.
The Broncs will look to continue their success when they travel to Riverton on Friday.
