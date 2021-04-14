After its home meet had to be postponed on Friday, the Meeteetse track team traveled to Powell to compete in the L.A. Kohnke – Powell Athletic Roundtable. Lining up against many bigger schools and with few athletes, both the boys and girls finished last in the meet, but coach Ty Myers was pleased with their performance.
“I thought we had a good meet,” Myers said. “The kids across the board improved with times and distances, so as a coach you can’t complain about that. All we ask as coaches is, ‘Get better every day and every week,’ and the kids are putting in the work at practice to accomplish that.”
Boasting higher numbers than in the first meet of the year, both the boys and girls teams had some standout performances. Freshman Ava Bushnell showed off her sprinting chops for the first time this season, finishing eighth in the 100 meter and 7th in the 200 meter.
Junior Kennedi Johnson also had a solid showing, finishing ninth in the 200 meter and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles. Johnson ran a leg on the third-place 4x100-meter relay team. The 4x100 team, which also included seniors Lexi Allen, Abigale May and Samantha May, qualified for the state meet with a time of 54.88.
Several of the girls team members competed for the first time in Powell. Senior Samantha May used the meet as an opportunity to try to clear the bar in the high jump again.
“I did the high jump a few years ago and I decided to get back into it,” May said. “I feel like I’m catching up from where I left off.”
A cadre of young throwers for the Lady ’Horns also had a strong showing in Powell, with sophomore Ashlee Allen nabbing a sixth-place finish in discus.
For the boys, junior Kalvin Erickson took fifth in the 800-meter run, finishing just one-tenth of a second behind Burlington’s Cohen Schlenker.
“Kalvin is making some nice improvements in distance and mid-distance competing with the bigger schools,” Myers said.
Erickson is part of the boys 4x100 team, along with seniors Tozai May and Dale McBride and fellow junior Dace Bennett. Practicing the handoffs just one time the day before the meet, the quartet also nabbed a state-qualifying time, finishing the relay in 47.38 seconds.
Bennett had a solid showing in the field events, jumping his way to a seventh-place finish in pole vault and an eighth-place finish in triple jump.
May also had a solid showing in the field events, finishing seventh in the long jump and ninth in the high jump. In addition to a 15th-place finish in the 200-meter dash, McBride also took to the throwing circle in his first meet of the year and nabbed an 11th-place finish in discus.
“It felt good to compete again,” McBride said.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
L.A. Kohnke – Powell Athletic Roundtable
Girls
100 meter: t-8. Ava Bushnell, 14.80; 16. Lexi Allen, 15.15; 18. Samantha May, 15.48; 39. Bella Van Auken, 16.78
200 meter: 7. Bushnell, 29.48; 9. Kennedi Johnson, 29.99; 29. Van Auken, 33.13
100-meter hurdles: 8. Johnson, 20.06; 9. Abigale May, 20.29
4x100-meter relay: 3. Meeteetse (Lexi Allen, S. May, Johnson, A. May) 54.88
High jump: t-18. L. Allen, 4-01; t-18. A. May 4-01; t-18. S. May, 4-01
Pole vault: t-11. A. May, 7-00; t-11. S. May, 7-00
Long jump: 13. L. Allen, 13-00; 29. Gracie Randol, 11-02.75
Shot put: 11. Gracie Randol, 26-11.5; 17. A. Allen, 24-05.5; 22. Jayci Ervin, 23-01
Discus: 6. A. Allen, 85-08; 16. Ervin, 70-10; 20. Randol, 68-10; 36. Maylee Potas, 55-00
Boys
100 meter: 9. Dace Bennett, 12.85; 19. Dale McBride, 13.22; 31. Giacomo LaLonga, 13.83; 39. Sam Hollinger, 14.57
200 meter: 15. McBride, 25.92; 31. Hollinger, 28.24
800 meter: 5. Kalvin Erickson, 2:20.07; 18. Jason Moody, 2:48.21; 19. LaLonga, 2:54.95
1600 meter: 17. Moody, 5:58.11
110-meter hurdles: 9. Tozai May, 19.75
4x100-meter relay: 7. May, Erickson, McBride, Bennett, 47.83
High jump: t-9. May, 5-06
Pole vault: 7).Bennett, 10-00; t-9. Erickson, 9-06
Long jump: 7. May, 18-07.5
Triple jump: 8. Bennett, 38-06.75
Discus: 11. McBride, 102-06; 37. LaLonga, 70-00; 42. Moody, 60-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.