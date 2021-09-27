Kelsey Pomajzl qualified for state in 200-yard freestyle and Tara Joyce won both of her events as the Cody girls swim team finished second overall at the Worland Invite on Saturday.
“It’s the first time Kelsey has swum that event this season,” coach Emily Swett said.
Joyce won the 200-yard free by over six seconds. Her 500 free time of 5 minutes, 19.59 seconds was 40 seconds faster than the second-place swimmer.
“We were down a couple of swimmers, including Paige Bower who was traveling,” Swett said. “She is a major contributor, so it made it a little tougher out there.”
Kelly Joyce finished second in both the 100 breast and 100 butterfly. She dropped 2.5 seconds off her 100 fly time.
“Greta Morgenweck dropped seven seconds off her 500 free time,” Swett said. “Eliza Spencer also dropped six seconds off her 100 free time.”
The Fillies will be back in action at 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Lander Triangular.
Worland Invite
Teams
1. Powell, 515. 2. Cody, 308. 3. Worland, 303. 4. Douglas, 297. 5. Buffalo, 273. 6. Riverton, 180. 7. Newcastle, 67.
200 yard medley relay - 3. Cody A (Tara Joyce, Mahayla Allred, Kelsey Pomajzl, Elle Ortner) 2:06.43. 9. Cody B (Jillian Eakins, Eliza Spencer, Lily O’Connell, Hailey Holeman) 2:41.75.
200 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce, 1:58.44. 5. Kelsey Pomajzl, 2:19.81. 21. Lily O’Connell, 2:50.58.
200 yard IM - 5. Mahayla Allred, 2:46.02. 10. Greta Morgenweck, 2:53.17. 15. Sage Ellsbury, 3:05.53.
50 yard freestyle - 6. Elle Ortner, 28.37. 19. Jillian Eakins, 33.96.
1 meter diving - 6. Joy Woods, 129.00. 8. Skye Wartman, 122.05. 12. Hailey Holeman, 95.35.
100 yard butterfly - 2. Kelly Joyce, 1:12.93. 4. Kelsey Pomajzl, 1:13.98.
100 yard freestyle - 12. Sage Ellsbury, 1:11.48. 16. Eliza Spencer, 1:13.73. 17. Lily O’Connell, 1:14.76.
500 yard freestyle - 1. Tara Joyce, 5:19.59. 6. Greta Morgenweck, 6:52.43.
200 yard freestyle relay - 3. Cody A (Elle Ortner, Greta Morgenweck, Kelsey Pomajzl, Tara Joyce) 1:52.81. 6. Cody B (Sage Ellsbury, Kelly Joyce, Eliza Spencer, Jillian Eakins) 2:10.05.
100 yard backstroke - 6. Elle Ortner, 1:18.53. 11. Mahayla Allred, 1:24.25. 13. Jillian Eakins, 1:26.44.
100 yard breaststroke - 2. Kelly Joyce, 1:20.23. 14. Eliza Spencer, 1:35.79.
400 yard freestyle relay - 4. Cody A (Greta Morgenweck, Sage Ellsbury, Kelly Joyce, Mayahla Allred) 4:33.18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.