I can tell it’s getting closer to summer. How? Well, not from the nesting birds and budding trees and lilac bushes. Not by the emerging irises or from the darned dandelions invading our lawns. No, it’s much simpler than that. Albertsons and Wally world have started selling full-size, ripe watermelons. Spendy, yes, but worth it. Need I say that I much admire to munch on melons?
That, and my neighbor Jacob is off hunting turkey and bear today. I envy that. I used to spend every opportunity chasing bear out in the boonies. The black variety, not grizzly bears. Never lost any of those, but sure enjoyed matching wits with the black species or one of the color phase varieties of that group. I have always felt that in an area where the smaller blacks are cohabiting and being hunted by their bigger, more aggressive cousins, that the challenge is compounded because the smaller bears are used to being hunted.
My youngest grandson, Walker, age 10, harvested a nice turkey this spring with the family .22 magnum while hunting with his dad, our son Greg. If memory serves, this is not his first turkey either. Grandpa wasn’t along on any of the hunts in person, but in a way I was there. Some long years ago I had a little Stevens Favorite single shot rifle, just the right size for a youngster to learn on. It was chambered in .22 magnum and deadly accurate. I figured it was perfect for the grandchildren to use while learning to shoot and hunt, so I gave it to them. I’d used it for years, along with the same model in a .25-20, to collect turkeys with. Sure would like to find another one or, even better, an Ithica M-49 single shot .22 magnum in good shape. Had one of those too, and just plain wore it out.
If memory serves correctly, all three grandsons have used that little Stevens rifle to tag turkeys with over the years. So far, I don’t think any of the guys have used their archery gear to tag a turkey. Taking a turkey with a stick and string, now that’s hard core.
A lot of folks insist on using shotguns for turkeys and some states even mandate such in law. There are many so-called purists who look down their noses at those of us who hunt turkeys with a rifle, which is the traditional turkey gun. As far as I’m concerned, hitting a turkey in the head at 25 or 30 yards with a full-choke 12 gauge shotgun is child’s play. Anybody who can aim the darn shotgun and send a 30-inch swarm of shot downrange should be able to hit a turkey’s head. A shotgun uses multiple projectiles to destroy its target. With a rifle you only get one bullet and one shot, if you hunt my way.
Wyoming and Montana are a bit more traditional than many of those back east states that mandate shotguns since, as I said previously, rifles are the traditional tool for killing turkeys. I started hunting gobblers with a long barreled, .32 caliber flintlock many years ago and still cherish those hunts. Eventually I converted to those above-mentioned single-shot rifles, shooting them with open barrel sights and never looking back. Sometimes, in our chosen life pursuits we evolve forward and sometimes we evolve backwards. It can be a bit of a crap shoot.
For those purists who are howling in derision, do any of you even begin to understand how hard it is to get close enough to a wild turkey, or to get that turkey close enough to you, to shoot it in the head with any rifle using open iron barrel sights, let alone a traditional, black powder style flintlock ? Or using a clone of a late 1800s technology in a .22 magnum caliber rifle with iron sights? No scopes, no red dots, no laser sights. Just two primitive pieces of iron mimicking a technology dating back to the middle ages.
When all is said and done, body shots, taken by placing the bullet under the butt of the wing and not ruining any breast meat, count too. But like I’ve said before, I eventually gave up turkey hunting, not because it lacked challenge, but because I don’t care for turkey on the table and I was taught not to kill what I couldn’t eat. Except varmints of course.
Some weeks earlier, former big game outfitter Ron Dube was kind enough to share his method and recipe with Sandi and myself for fixing turkey for snacks. Admittedly, those pieces of turkey were quite good. Will I use the information before either of us, (Sandi or myself) find our way over the great divide?
I honestly don’t know, but probably, if we do, I’ll practice first on a big old Butterball. You don’t need a rifle or a shotgun to put your tag on one of those.
Admittedly, at this time of life, I’m fond of shortcuts.
