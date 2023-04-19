After taking a tour of the campus last summer, Reece Niemann didn’t take long to decide where she wanted to continue her basketball career.
The Cody senior and her sister Kennedi recently signed with Pima Community College in Tucson, Ariz.
“Ever since I stepped foot on their campus last year, they were all just very welcoming,” Reece said. “Their basketball program was something that really intrigued me for sure right away. I just thought it was a program that I really wanted to be a part of.”
Niemann knew she wanted to attend college in Arizona when she started her search. Her grandparents live in the area so the family usually goes down for spring break to visit.
“I just love the heat down there and it was always just a vacation spot that I love to go to,” she said. “So if I could find a college down there I knew that would be ideal for me.”
The Aztecs qualified for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament this year and finished with a 26-9 record. The team has placed in fifth or better five times since 2009, finishing second in 2011.
“I think it’s a great fit for both me and my sister,” she said. “They play a fast-paced game and shoot a lot of threes. It fits more of our similar style here.”
Niemann has had a ball in her hand since she was a toddler, and has always loved the team-aspect of the game.
“I’ve never really done an individual sport, but I think it’s cool to be a part of a team and have everybody contribute in different ways. I love meeting new people and working hard for yourself and for each other.”
Her mom Kim coached the CHS girls team from 2007-2015, so she’s been around the Filly team for a long time.
“We hear stories about when we were here in this actual gym, about how we’d just run around,” she said. “I’d always look up to the older girls and want to be them and never really expecting to be in high school and actually playing there on that court and everything. It’s crazy. It went fast.”
Niemann began playing on rec and travel teams starting in the third grade through middle school. They won conference as eighth graders on the CMS team.
“Our mom coached our travel leagues and we when we were really little she was the one who first got us interested in basketball,” Niemann said. “She’s really supportive of everything that we do and has been at every single one of our games.”
In high school she had a reserve role on the varsity squad as a freshman.
“It was a little rough going into it with Coach Wagner being new coming in freshman year because nobody really knew what to expect,” she said. “Both me and my sister being moved up right away was a little bit frightening at first, just playing against the older girls.”
That 2020 team finished one win short of qualifying for state. Her sophomore year the Fillies qualified for state as a No. 3 seed but upset the topped ranked team in its state opener on the way to a runner-up finish.
Niemann’s junior year the Fillies went undefeated until a rematch with Cheyenne East in the state title game, where they again finished second.
This season, the team made it a goal not to lose again. Cody went undefeated and won the state title against Thunder Basin.
“Being runner-up two years in a row is pretty frustrating,” she said. “But then senior year we were confident from the beginning, knowing we’d put in all the work. It’s definitely a great way to end my senior year with all my teammates.”
Niemann earned All-Conference recognition in 2022 and 2023. Her senior year she finished No. 2 in the conference in free-throw percentage, top 10 in the conference in three-point percentage, shot 49% from the field, averaged 6.7 points per game, four rebounds and nearly two steals per game.
“Junior and senior year was when stuff started really clicking for me,” she said. “I definitely got more comfortable with the game and more comfortable shooting deeper shots and taking more threes.”
Niemann said the college recruiting process was stressful and she’s glad it’s behind her. She’s currently undecided on a major.
“Once you figure it out, it’s relieving for sure, just knowing that you’re set on going there and knowing where you’re going to be,” she said. “I’m super excited to play with my sister. We’ve been playing together for basically our entire lives and so it’ll be super fun to play with her again, just kind of get a new feel with a different team.”
Cody coach Chris Wagner said it’s exciting the girls decided to continue playing. “With all the hard work they’ve already put in, I can’t wait to see how much they continue to grow in the game,” coach Chris Wagner said. “I’m so happy they found a good program and a coach that is going to take care of them.”
