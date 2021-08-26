Despite having lost the core of last year’s crew, Cody tennis coach Jason Quigley is optimistic about the upcoming season.
Early on the Broncs and Fillies were busy trying to determine varsity singles and doubles spots, something that will be fluid to start.
“We can’t spend a lot of time on skills,” said Quigley of the short season. “The team won’t be set in stone, but we need to see where people fit.”
Cody Champlin and CJ Dominick are returning for the boys, as well as Raegen Staggs and Anna Brenner for the girls. There will be stiff competition for anyone else trying to break into the squad’s top positions. That said, “someone can still take it from them” Quigley said.
Champlin is taking a positive attitude into the 2021 season.
“I’m not stressing too much,” he said.
On the girl’s side, Staggs is looking strong and hoping to build off of her 2020 campaign.
“I miss having a big group,” she said since having a number of her teammates graduate. She hopes to work on her serving and getting more experience as a doubles player.”
There are several underclassmen on the team and while still green, they more than make up for it in enthusiasm in the coach’s eyes.
“They bring good energy and I like that,” he said.
Freshmen that Quigley hopes to see breakout this year are Noelle Graham and Ellie Wassina for the girls squad, as well as Carter Thompson for the boys.
“They have good attitudes and a willingness to get better,” he said.
Considering they’ve lost five varsity athletes from both their boys and girls squad, there are plenty of opportunities for returning students to step up.
“We have a great tennis tradition here,” athletic director Tony Holt said. “We’ll have another quality season, both girls and boys.”
The Broncs opened the season last weekend, sweeping Green River and Rock Springs.
The Fillies split their opening matches, falling to Green River 3-2 before defeating Rock Springs 3-0, with the final two matches being rained out, although in both instances Cody was securely in the lead.
The Broncs defeated Jackson and the Fillies lost to the hosts on Tuesday. They will be in Sheridan on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.