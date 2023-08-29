Cody High School’s gridiron gang is back and perhaps the hits and offensive rips have just begun. The Broncs’ football squad suited up for its bout in the unofficial, annual “week zero” matchup of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Spike Vannoy Field in Cody. CHS handily trounced Lander High School 56-2. “We know we can play and how tough we can be, so we just came out and executed,” junior wide receiver Chase Hatch said just outside of the Northern end zone under his hometown Friday night lights. “We just want to keep it up (and) keep grinding and we should be good.” After the dominant win, CHS’ gridders formed in their “horseshoe” for a post-game meeting on the turf. On the way to the pre-locker room wrap up, many chanted “I love football.” Others embraced and likely had only positive banter. After all, the Broncs just blew out their opponent by a whopping 54 points. All around, fans, coaches and players felt the debut was an eye-opening start. Surrounded by his enthusiastic youngsters, head ball coach Matt McFadden congratulated the squad while still questioning what was next in educational fashion. “What did you see,” he asked. “Total team win,” the coach then expressed to his squad, which finished as the runner-up in 2022’s Class 4A state championship – the team’s only loss of that season. “Everything is important, so get it,” he added. Blunder to begin CHS certainly did just that in the one-sided victory. The Broncs scored 56 unanswered points before a small mishap. CHS’ long snapper made a slight error when hiking the ball about three feet over the head of his punter and starting quarterback Maddax Ball. Ball is 6-foot-4 and teammates felt the error was just something that happens this early in the season. After all, that’s the game of football, especially in week zero. Getting this kind of kink out of their game is more or less what the essential-exhibition game is all about. “Maddax is pretty tall,” junior running back Grady McCarten said. “It was just a bad snap. It’s alright.” Ball began the game a little flustered, throwing two interceptions on Cody’s first two offensive drives. However, CHS’ defense forced Lander to a three and out after Ball’s first pick and the rest of Cody’s game – offensively and defensively – came alive after the gunslinger’s second miscue. “Yeah it was a little rough,” Ball said of his turnovers. “We’re going to work through those kinks in practice, and then just work through the reads a little bit better.” Slow start turns to offensive, defensive onslaught Perhaps a bit frustrated, Ball took to the sideline where McFadden consoled his young QB and advised him to use his legs. “My coach does (like me) to run the ball first before throwing just to get the nerves out a little bit,” Ball, who rushed for 57 yards and a single paydirt said. Despite the minor hiccups in the early stages of the first quarter, Cody roared back after its first touchdown, a strike between Hall and Hatch for the game’s first touchdown. Hatch and Hall later hooked up for another touchdown as the 6-foot-3 receiver led all pass catchers with 70 yards through the air. Passing wise, Hall tossed up 14 completions on 20 attempts on the way to a 165-yard effort. His third touchdown pass was to McCarten, who also scampered into the endzone for an easy score about five yards away from the goal line. “My line created the biggest hole I’ve ever seen in my life,” the junior rusher said. “I could have pretty much walked my way in there. I (have to) give all the credit to them. … Then my second one, Maddax … threw me a perfect ball and I caught it and just basically walked in there.” CHS’ ground game outside of McCarten, who tallied 34 yards on a humble four carries, shined and showed Lander its depth. Senior Luke Moulton recorded two touchdowns and 75 rushing yards on a modest six carries. The senior also notched the game’s longest takeoff, a 45-yard scamper, one of just six rushes for the tailback. Owen Petersen actually led the Broncs’ stellar scampering with 84 yards on a low-key six attempts. There’s likely no question Cody has a loaded backfield – one through four – on its stacked depth chart. Some think it’s not just at running back either. This “good problem to have” likely comes with the territory of rostering more than one hundred players. This also isn’t exactly unfamiliar to the Broncs. “We have a lot of depth.,” McCarten said. “I’m pretty sure the amount of players on (2023’s roster) is the second most (ever fielded) by any team in our conference (Class 3A West). We have a lot of depth at every position.” McFadden is certainly building a program and all indications are pointing to such after week zero and his four state championships in nine years. “We played most of the kids on our roster.,” McFadden, who is entering the 10th year of his football post at CHS. “I feel like we are as deep as we have ever been. We have 110 kids on our roster. It is a testament to our middle school coaches who work our system and our kids buying into the things it takes to be successful.”
Bronc football dominates Lander in ‘week zero'
- By WADE MCMILLIN
