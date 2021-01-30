The Yellowstone Quake earned a 5-3 comeback win over Great Falls on Friday night.
After falling behind 3-1, the Quake scored four unanswered goals and held the Americans scoreless for the last 24:51 of game time for the win.
During that stretch, the Quake got Great Falls (18-11-1) to commit 11 penalties for 40 minutes while the Quake (9-18-1) only had one for two minutes. Yellowstone capitalized, scoring three of their four goals during this stretch on the power play.
The Quake also finished with five different goal scorers along with Jack Harris and Dylan Rumpke chipping in three assists a piece.
After scoring the only goal in the first period, the Quake allowed three straight Americans goals.
But here Yellowstone's defense cracked down, and Joe McCormick found the net with 53 seconds left in the second to spark a comeback.
Just 50 seconds into the new period Cade Rosansky followed that up with his own to tie it up 3-3, and then Max Jacoshenk scored with 8:45 remaining to give the Quake a lead they would not relinquish. Keegan Ferguson added the final insurance goal at 7:04 on an assist from Harris and Rumpke.
Connor Carroll made 26 saves in goal.
On Saturday, the Quake fell 7-2 to Great Falls.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first but in the second the Americans broke it open, scoring the next six goals.
Aiden Croce and Jack Harris scored for the Quake.
After the Quake outshot the Americans on Friday night, Great Falls struck back with much more offense on Saturday, outshooting Yellowstone 58-26.
Matt Schoer made 51 saves in goal for the Quake.
Yellowstone will return home next weekend against Butte (4-21-2). Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Riley Arena.
