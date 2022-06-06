Cody High School athletes were honored during Athletic Awards Night on May 24.
The following are Cody’s fall, winter and spring award winners.
Alpine ski
MVP - Aspen Kalkowski
MVP - Sterling Banks
Most Improved - Gillian Growney
Most Improved - Logan Ross
Rookie of the Year - Natalie Wenke
Rookie of the Year - Aidan Gallagher
Spirit of the Filly - Catherine Lovera
Spirit of the Bronc - Joren Vipperman
Bronc basketball
MVP - Luke Talich
Most Improved - Wilkins Radakovich
Rookie of the Year - Grady McCarten
Spirit of the Bronc - Mitchell Schwab
Filly basketball
MVP - Molly Hays
Most Improved - Allison Boysen
Rookie of the Year - Victory Buck
Spirit of the Filly - Brindi Britain
Defensive MVP - Kennedi Niemann
Servant Leadership Award - Kathryn Nelson
Cheer
MVP - Danielle Lipe
Most Improved - Mina Hensley
Rookie of the Year - Chloe Koehler
Spirit of the Filly - Tyra Morris
Cross Country
MVP - David Juergens
MVP - Ava Stafford
MVP - Taylen Stinson
Most Improved - Charlie Hulbert
Most Improved - Keira Jackson
Rookie of the Year - Ben Stewart
Rookie of the Year - Mekenzie Clark
Spirit of the Bronc - Randall Nielson
Spirit of the Filly - Kinley Bollinger
Football
Gold Standard Value Award - Danny Becker
Teammate Award - Chayden Scott
Captain - Daniel Gorman
Captain - Drew Trotter
Captain - Jonathan Williams
Golf
MVP - Adelie Hall
MVP - Hunter Hall
Most Improved - Ethan Salzman
Most Improved - Allie Ennist
Rookie of the Year - Bliss Bonner
Rookie of the Year - Logan Hall
Spirit of the Bronc - Bradley Fick
Spirit of the Filly - Adelie Hall
Indoor track
Outstanding Performer - Lake Harrison
Outstanding Performer - Ada Nelson
Outstanding Performer - Taylen Stinson
Outstanding Performer - Keira Jackson
Outstanding Performer - Nathan Wilson
Outstanding Performer - AJ Baustert
Outstanding Performer - Dillon Brost
Nordic ski
MVP - Marshall Brookins
MVP - Elisa Wachob
Most Improved - Hayley Pearson-Horner
Rookie of the Year - Manon Desquesses
Spirit of the Bronc - Luis Mata
Outdoor track
Outstanding Performer - Mekenzie Clark
Outstanding Performer - Ada Nelson
Outstanding Performer - Ava Stafford
Outstanding Performer - Taylen Stinson
Outstanding Performer - Robby Porter
Outstanding Performer - Luke Talich
Bronc soccer
MVP - Matt Nelson
Most Improved - Wilkins Radakovich
Rookie of the Year - Owen Petersen
Spirit of the Bronc - Conner Moss
Filly soccer
MVP - Allison Boysen
Most Improved - Tayleigh Hopkin
Rookie of the Year - Natalie Wenke
Spirit of the Filly - Mahayla Allred
Softball
MVP - Riley Simone
Most Improved - Mia Beachler
Rookie of the Year - Katie Brasher
Spirit of the Filly - Taydon Schoening
Bronc swimming
MVP - Joseph Killpack
Most Improved - Caleb Kingston
Rookie of the Year - Bradley McKenzie
Pat Weisbeck Inspirational Swimmer - Isaac Wood
Filly swimming
MVP - Tara Joyce
Most Improved - Hailey Holeman
Rookie of the Year - Greta Morgenweck
Liz Weed Spirit Award - Paige Bower
Tennis
MVP - Anna Brenner
MVP - Mitchell Schwab
Most Improved - Noelle Graham
Most Improved - Tade Geving
Rookie of the Year - Noelle Graham
Rookie of the Year - Carter Thompson
Spirit of the Filly - Anna Brenner
Spirit of the Bronc - Joseph Killpack
Volleyball
MVP - Molly Hays
Most Improved - Ada Nelson
Rookie of the Year - Victory Buck
Spirit of the Filly - Gillian Growney
Wrestling
MVP - Grayson Beaudrie
Most Improved - Ty Peterson
Rookie of the Year - Trey Smith
Spirit of the Bronc - Jackson Wood
Senior Awards
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Male Athlete - Drew Trotter.
Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Female Athlete - Autumn Wilson.
Mick Barrus Award Senior Female Athlete with the Most Desire - Mekenzie Clark.
Mick Barrus Award Senior Male Athlete with the Most Desire - Nathan Wilson.
Pat Bronnenberg Spirit of the Filly Award - Isabelle Radakovich.
Pat Bronnenberg Spirit of the Bronc - Marshall Brookins.
Sweitzer Award Outstanding Academic Athlete - Jonathan Williams.
Margaret Martin Award - Isabelle Radakovich.
Margaret Martin Award - Jonathan Williams.
