Cody All-State athletes included (from left) Molly Hays, Ally Boysen, Ava Wollschlager, Aspen Kalkowski, Riley Simone, Taylen Stinson, Kiera Jackson, Ava Stafford, Mekenzie Clark, Ada Nelson, Trey Smith, Grayson Beaudrie, (back) Hunter Hall, Tara Joyce, Reece Niemann, Matt Nelson, Cody Champlin, Mitchell, Schwab, Drew Trotter, Jonny Williams, Marshall Brookins, Lake Harrison, Robby Porter, Autumn Wilson, Anna Brenner, Izzy Radakovich, Jessa Lynn, Kennedi Niemann, Jace Grant, Daniel Gorman, David Juergens, Chaz Cowie, Ben Stewart, Remy Broussard and Luke Talich.

Cody High School athletes were honored during Athletic Awards Night on May 24. 

The following are Cody’s fall, winter and spring award winners. 

Alpine ski

MVP - Aspen Kalkowski

MVP - Sterling Banks

Most Improved - Gillian Growney

Most Improved - Logan Ross

Rookie of the Year - Natalie Wenke

Rookie of the Year - Aidan Gallagher

Spirit of the Filly - Catherine Lovera

Spirit of the Bronc - Joren Vipperman

Bronc basketball

MVP - Luke Talich

Most Improved - Wilkins Radakovich

Rookie of the Year - Grady McCarten

Spirit of the Bronc - Mitchell Schwab

Filly basketball

MVP - Molly Hays

Most Improved - Allison Boysen

Rookie of the Year - Victory Buck

Spirit of the Filly - Brindi Britain

Defensive MVP - Kennedi Niemann

Servant Leadership Award - Kathryn Nelson

Cheer

MVP - Danielle Lipe

Most Improved - Mina Hensley

Rookie of the Year - Chloe Koehler

Spirit of the Filly - Tyra Morris

Cross Country

MVP - David Juergens

MVP - Ava Stafford

MVP - Taylen Stinson

Most Improved - Charlie Hulbert

Most Improved - Keira Jackson

Rookie of the Year - Ben Stewart

Rookie of the Year - Mekenzie Clark

Spirit of the Bronc - Randall Nielson

Spirit of the Filly - Kinley Bollinger

Football

Gold Standard Value Award - Danny Becker

Teammate Award - Chayden Scott

Captain - Daniel Gorman

Captain - Drew Trotter

Captain - Jonathan Williams

Golf

MVP - Adelie Hall

MVP - Hunter Hall

Most Improved - Ethan Salzman

Most Improved - Allie Ennist

Rookie of the Year - Bliss Bonner

Rookie of the Year - Logan Hall

Spirit of the Bronc - Bradley Fick

Spirit of the Filly - Adelie Hall

Indoor track

Outstanding Performer - Lake Harrison

Outstanding Performer - Ada Nelson

Outstanding Performer - Taylen Stinson

Outstanding Performer - Keira Jackson

Outstanding Performer - Nathan Wilson

Outstanding Performer - AJ Baustert

Outstanding Performer - Dillon Brost

Nordic ski

MVP - Marshall Brookins

MVP - Elisa Wachob

Most Improved - Hayley Pearson-Horner

Rookie of the Year - Manon Desquesses

Spirit of the Bronc - Luis Mata

Outdoor track

Outstanding Performer - Mekenzie Clark

Outstanding Performer - Ada Nelson

Outstanding Performer - Ava Stafford

Outstanding Performer - Taylen Stinson

Outstanding Performer - Robby Porter

Outstanding Performer - Luke Talich

Bronc soccer

MVP - Matt Nelson

Most Improved - Wilkins Radakovich

Rookie of the Year - Owen Petersen

Spirit of the Bronc - Conner Moss

Filly soccer

MVP - Allison Boysen

Most Improved - Tayleigh Hopkin

Rookie of the Year - Natalie Wenke

Spirit of the Filly - Mahayla Allred

Softball

MVP - Riley Simone

Most Improved - Mia Beachler

Rookie of the Year - Katie Brasher

Spirit of the Filly - Taydon Schoening

Bronc swimming

MVP - Joseph Killpack

Most Improved - Caleb Kingston

Rookie of the Year - Bradley McKenzie

Pat Weisbeck Inspirational Swimmer - Isaac Wood

Filly swimming

MVP - Tara Joyce

Most Improved - Hailey Holeman

Rookie of the Year - Greta Morgenweck

Liz Weed Spirit Award - Paige Bower

Tennis

MVP - Anna Brenner

MVP - Mitchell Schwab

Most Improved - Noelle Graham

Most Improved - Tade Geving

Rookie of the Year - Noelle Graham

Rookie of the Year - Carter Thompson

Spirit of the Filly - Anna Brenner

Spirit of the Bronc - Joseph Killpack

Volleyball

MVP - Molly Hays

Most Improved - Ada Nelson

Rookie of the Year - Victory Buck

Spirit of the Filly - Gillian Growney

Wrestling

MVP - Grayson Beaudrie

Most Improved - Ty Peterson

Rookie of the Year - Trey Smith

Spirit of the Bronc - Jackson Wood

Senior Awards

Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Male Athlete - Drew Trotter.

Buchanan-McFarland Award Outstanding Senior Female Athlete - Autumn Wilson.

Mick Barrus Award Senior Female Athlete with the Most Desire - Mekenzie Clark.

Mick Barrus Award Senior Male Athlete with the Most Desire - Nathan Wilson.

Pat Bronnenberg Spirit of the Filly Award - Isabelle Radakovich.

Pat Bronnenberg Spirit of the Bronc - Marshall Brookins.

Sweitzer Award Outstanding Academic Athlete - Jonathan Williams.

Margaret Martin Award - Isabelle Radakovich.

Margaret Martin Award - Jonathan Williams.

