The only thing that went wrong for the Fillies through the first two games, and halfway through the championship game, was the announcer mispronouncing a couple of Cody player’s names.
He seemed to think Victory Buck’s name was Victoria and butchered Izzy Radakovich’s last name so bad it was comical, but understandable. It’s a tough name.
Fortunately, the mistakes didn’t seem to affect either’s game.
The tall East
The Fillies swept through the conference season as clearly the fastest, tallest team they went up against on this side of the state.
The East side of the conference, however, is apparently breeding girls tall enough and fast enough to post up and score against Wilt Chamberlain, and Cheyenne East went deep into a bench that all looked like All-Stars when they hit the floor, each with explosive speed.
The Lady T-Birds lose a lot of size next year and the Gatorade Player of the Year, but they will be able to match, or top, the fastest teams in the state.
Cody’s lone senior
The Fillies lose only Radakovich to graduation and return a team that should make a lot of noise next season, as they will feature a senior-heavy team with back-to-back appearances in the state championship game.
“I still get to see my teammates every day in soccer, but I am really going to miss my coaches,” Radakovich said. “We are blessed with the best coaches.”
Look for the Fillies to start next year No. 1 in the rankings, and No. 1 in everybody’s hearts.
More tidbits from state
• Cody definitely brought support with them. The band, the cheer team and the huge crowd took over the championship game. No high school teams and programs have the support CHS has.
• Cheyenne East has an enrollment of over 1,500 students. Cody High School has around 550.
• The Casper Events Center is now the Ford Wyoming Center and has been for a couple of years. Will anyone ever get used to not calling it the Casper Events Center? Probably not..
• Anyone who complains about the wind in Cody has never spent much time in Casper, or Laramie, or Cheyenne, or Rawlins. After this weekend in Casper, it was nice to get back home to the reasonable breezes of Cody.
• Before East’s Boden Liljedahl went 3 of 5 from the arc against the Fillies, she drained six against Rock Springs in the quarterfinals. matchup.
