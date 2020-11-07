For the first time since 2015, the Meeteetse Longhorns will play for a state title. To get there, they first had to go through a Kaycee team that boasted the best statistical defense in 6-man. That defense couldn’t hold, and the ’Horns took the win on Saturday, 46-38.
Kaycee had long been the playoff stumbling block for the ’Horns. The Buckaroos beat Meeteetse in the postseason tournament in three of the last six years. Kaycee couldn’t get it done this time, despite a second-half push that brought them within two at the end of third quarter.
Meeteetse will face the undefeated Farson-Eden Pronghorns next week, a rematch of the only game the ’Horns lost this season.
