Jan. 20, 2018, slipped unnoticed into the history books. The passing of a remarkable man probably went unnoticed by any but his family and closest friends. To those under 60 years of age, the name J. H. Selby is probably unknown except by a select few. He was 92 years old when he passed at his home in Maun, Botswana.
This was a man cut from the same cloth as W.D.M. “Karamojo” Bell, who used a 6.5 Mannlicher to slay hundreds of elephants at distances of mere feet, or James Corbett, who knelt on one knee to shoot charging man-eating tigers, or Roy Chapman Andrews, who dug for fossils in a bandit-infested Chinese province armed with a Savage 99 rifle in .250 Savage and a S&W .38 special revolver. There are more, but unfortunately, not many. Men of this stature are hard to come by – always have been.
Selby was born in 1922 in Frankfurt, South Africa, the youngest of six children. His family moved to Kenya when he was 3 years old. Being blessed with a rural lifestyle, he learned to hunt early on and reportedly killed his first elephant at age 14.
As World War II wound down in 1945, Selby received his first professional hunter’s license, having completed his apprenticeship under Phillip Percival, at the time considered the dean of East African professional hunters. If you read the older African stuff much, you’ll recognize Percival as the man who guided former President Theodore Roosevelt on his African expedition in 1909 and later commanded the safari that resulted in Ernest Hemingway’s “Green Hills of Africa” book.
I first met Selby reading the works of Robert Ruark, who, beginning with “Horn of a Hunter,” wrote several books about hunting in Africa and about its politics. His original fame in the U.S. came from a series of articles and stories he wrote under the title of “The old man and the boy” concerning his growing up under his grandfather’s tutelage. It’s great reading at any time and for any age.
Ruark also authored a novel concerning the communist slaughter coined as the “Mau-Mau” uprising that got him barred from re-entry to Kenya. That was a book that told the truth about the communist politics concerning the socialist uprising growing to fruition in Africa and ignored or downplayed by the American press, who regarded Ruark as a rabble rouser. I guess that freedom of the press is often interpreted by American media as a “Don’t ask, don’t tell” politically expedient method of promoting the murderous intent of actual communist socialism.
Ruark also coined the statement about Cape Buffalo, “Looking at you as if you owed them money.” A memorable quote that has been plagiarized by every African writer wannabe since, along with Ruark’s “Use enough gun” position. During his lifetime he was considered the “Poor Man’s Hemingway” by many literature elitists. Ruark also wrote that Selby was “The most man I ever met.”
But back to Selby, who by age 25 had a reputation as a guide that was such that his bookings for safari hunts were five years in advance. Over his lifetime he guided oil scions, Indian maharjahs, opera singers, princes and even a president of Mexico.
In 1963 Selby moved his operations to Botswana, establishing a thriving hunting industry in a country that had none. He was a skilled organizer and ran a tight ship, resulting in a successful enterprise in the safari business. In 2009, Harry Selby was awarded the Presidential Certificate of Honor in recognition of his long and faithful service to that country.
Among Selby’s other talents, he was a confirmed firearms enthusiast and a took pride in his gunsmithing abilities. Makes me wonder if he’s related to Randy, up on the North Fork. The two men share many similarities. Harry, like Randy, was interested and very knowledgeable about every phase of firearms operation, ammunition and ballistics. In many cases, it was Harry’s expertise that saved the bacon of less adroit clients. Come to think of it, Randy started guiding hunters back when he was a teenager too – coincidence?
According to what I’ve read on the matter, Harry never left his house (remember he lived in Africa, where the fauna is big and violent) without his .416 Rigby bolt action rifle and a .22 caliber Colt Woodsman pistol by his side.
Definitely, if you don’t know about Harry Selby, you should Google the name and get a couple of Ruark’s books which include Harry Selby’s role in Ruark’s life. Besides, we’re supposed to stay home until this whole pandemic thingie passes and trust me, it’s not getting better anytime soon. What better way to pass the time than with a good read?
Also, a word on the pandemic to all those naysayers who disclaim that opening Yellowstone Park and the rest of our state to tourists had nothing to do with the relative explosion in COVID-19 cases afterwards.
If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s likely a duck. To call it a chicken seems irresponsible somehow. Just saying.
