Ellie Ungrund and the Filly infield get ready to take their positions on Friday in Worland during Cody’s opening softball game of the 2023 season. (Photo by Alex Kuhn/Northern Wyoming Daily News)

The Fillies softball team went wild with a seven-run fifth inning, and then added two runs in each of the following two innings for a 14-2 victory to finally kick off the 2023 season on Friday in Worland.

