The Fillies softball team went wild with a seven-run fifth inning, and then added two runs in each of the following two innings for a 14-2 victory to finally kick off the 2023 season on Friday in Worland.
Ellie Ungrund led the way in the circle, giving up just one hit in seven innings while striking out 16.
Cody followed that win up with a dominant 10-0 victory, as Riley Simone posted the no-hitter in game two.
Game one, however, didn’t have the feeling of a blowout throughout the first few innings against a talented Lady Warriors team.
The Fillies led just 3-1 after four innings.
“One of the nice things to see is that Worland has a much improved team and they have a lot of kids that are joining them from Fremont County,” coach Chad Smith said. “They have decent little pitcher in Sam Pierce, who has some good velocity. They played tough.”
Pierce isn’t an unfamiliar face to many of the Fillies.
“She actually played for the Cody Pride a couple of years ago and she is not bad,” Filly Ava Wollschlager said. “It will be a lot more fun to play them this year.”
Taydon Schoening followed up a Violet Wollschlager double with one of her own to score Wollschlager and make it 4-1 Fillies to start the big fifth inning.
Ava Wollschlager drove in Schoening on a single to center, Katie Brasher knocked in Ava Wollschlager on a single to make it 7-1 Fillies and Cody was rolling 6-1.
“Ava picked up right where she left off last year,” Smith said. “We moved Taydon Schoening up into the two hole and she had a nice game with a single, a walk and an RBI and she scored twice.”
Ava Meier scored from third on a double steal, Brasher crossed the plate on a single from Ungrund and a Jayma Tuttle single drove come Zoey Hitchcock and Schoening to make it 10-0 Fillies heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Brasher and Ava Wollschlager both had three hits including a triple in game one.
“I would say it took a little bit to get back into the groove,” Ava Wollschlager said. “Most of us struggled our first at bat because we haven’t hit off any live pitching this year, but we eventually figured it out.”
Ungrund followed up the big offensive fifth inning by striking out the side in the bottom of the fifth.
“More importantly than 16 strikeouts was the fact that Ellie only had three passed balls and two wild pitches,” Smith said. “Riley had only one wild pitch in game two. We couldn’t ask for more.”
Simone had no trouble figuring out the Worland batters in game two.
She struck out 12 in just five innings and helped her own cause by going 3 of 4 at the plate with three RBIs.
“I think we all did really well overall,” Simone said. “We all played super well and I think it showed on the field, and I would say that Worland did improve a lot from last year.”
Hitchcock, Montana Massey and Emma Lindahl all finished with multiple hits for the Fillies.
“I was impressed with generally everything overall,” Smith said. “Including the JV game we played three very clean games.”
The Fillies will need to continue that kind of play as they head to Casper this weekend.
Cody will face Kelly Walsh for a pair of games on Friday before taking on Natrona for a doubleheader on Saturday.
“I was proud of everyone in Worland, all 22 girls who suited up got to play,” Smith said. “Those first few innings of the first game were a lot of fun. Hopefully we see a lot of that in the next several weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.