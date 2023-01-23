It’s safe to say with a healthy lineup, the Cody wrestling team would have won the Lander Valley Invite over the weekend.
Even with multiple Broncs out sick and defending state champions Trey Smith and Grayson Beaudrie getting pulled with injuries, Cody finished second overall in a field of 25 in Lander.
“We wrestled pretty well,” coach Trev Wood said. “We ended up second to a 2A Kemmerer team that is pretty stacked and a few points ahead of Green River, so things ended up pretty well.”
The Broncs finished Saturday with three wrestlers winning it all, and a pair making their respective championship matches to land second.
At 106 pounds, William Wood kicked things off with a pair of wins by fall and finished his day with two major decisions wins to finish first.
Wood dropped down a weight class this week and stormed through the division.
“I thought the weekend went very well,” William Wood said. “The biggest thing that helped me perform well was my mental state, knowing it’s just a match and nothing too serious.”
Ty Peterson (113) took first for the second consecutive week, winning his first match in the championship round by fall in 1:16.
“Ty was sick Friday night and said he wasn’t sure if he would even be able to go,” coach Wood said. “He grinded it out, winning his semifinal match in three rounds and his opponent in the championship match got a concussion so he took first.”
None of Jace Grant’s four matches lasted longer that 2 minutes, as he bullied his way to first at 220 pounds after wrestling heavyweights the past two weeks in Montana.
“I actually didn’t mind wrestling heavyweight because I had similar strength to a lot of those guys, and I’m quicker than most of them,” Grant said. “But it was nice to be back in my weight bracket.”
Jackson Wood (152) and Dylan Campbell (170) both made it to their championship matches to finish second.
“Jackson got into the finals and wrestled a two-time state champion from Kemmerer,” coach Wood said. “Dylan wrestled great, got into the finals and wrestled a kid from Dubois who is really solid.”
Lance Baggs (106) racked up a pair of wins by fall and one decision to land fourth.
Zach Barton (285) reeled off three consecutive wins to finish fourth.
Micah Grant added a pair of wins at 145 pounds to take sixth.
Logan Barton finished with a win by fall at 195 pounds in the consolation rounds as well.
Trey Smith and Grayson Beaudrie were hoping this was the weekend they could finally get on track to defend their state titles, but despite racking up wins, they had to be pulled midway through.
Smith (120) won his first match back by fall in 14 seconds and his second match by fall in 1:03.
Beaudrie (182) racked up three consecutive pins, all in the first round, before bowing out in the semifinals.
“Trey and Grayson both gave it a shot but had to be pulled,” coach Wood said. “It’s a while until regionals so we will let them take it easy, talk with their parents and see how things go from there.”
The Broncs will look to take the weekend’s momentum to Riverton this weekend for the annual Ron Thon Memorial, one of — if not the biggest — tournament of the year outside of state.
