The Cody boys basketball team couldn’t defend home court against its county rivals, dropping a Thursday night contest against the 3A Powell Panthers, 53-49.
The Panthers (3-0) came out strong, going on a 9-0 run to open the game, fighting for missed shots and forcing turnovers. Those turnovers let Powell show off a transition game that the Broncs (0-3) couldn’t find an answer for.
Luke Talich led the way for the Broncs, notching 13 points in the second half after first-half foul trouble saw him sit on the bench. Senior Cody Phillips shouldered the scoring load in Talich’s absence in the first half, scoring 10 points before the break to keep the deficit at single digits for the Broncs.
The Broncs tried to claw it back, but the game was never tied after the first minute. Cody brought it back within two points multiple times in the second half, but couldn’t find the basket they needed to even the score.
The Broncs will travel over the mountains on Saturday to face Sheridan and reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Sam Lecholat in their first 4A tilt of the season. Tipoff is at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.