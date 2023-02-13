Cody senior Matt Nelson stepped up to the line in his three indoor track events at the Broncs Invitational wanting to push himself.
He accomplished his goal, tying his school record in the 55 meter dash and improving on his school records in the 200 and 400, while winning all three.
“I was definitely feeling good,” he said. “Throughout the season I just hope to continue to PR.”
Nelson helped power the Broncs to a second-place finish behind 4A Sheridan.
“The boys did really well,” Nelson said. “I think we have a good shot at winning state.”
The Fillies were also the top 3A team, finishing third behind Thunder Basin and Sheridan.
“I think our girls team is filled with hard workers and it paid off at yesterday’s meet,” senior Ava Stafford said.
The meet was a smaller one, with indoor track teams in the state split between Gillette and Casper.
“The smaller meet was nice,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “Things happen a bit quicker and there’s a better chance to make the finals.”
Nelson agreed.
“It was nice to run the 200 when there was still daylight out,” he said. “Last week I was running it at 9 at night.”
Nelson improved on his 200 time by two 10ths of a second and dropped his 400 time from 52.04 to 51.49.
“I felt good during the 200 and in the 400 I came out strong that first lap and was able to finish strong,” he said.
In the 55, Nelson came in with the second-fastest seed time.
“There was a Torrington kid who had a faster time and pushed me and made me run faster,” he said.
Remy Broussard also did well for the Broncs, winning the triple jump and finishing second in both the long jump and high jump.
“He had a great day,” Engdahl said.
The 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Dillion Brost, Jackson Schroeder, Ben Hogan and Riley Nielson clinched the top spot as well.
Finishing second was Nielson in the 800 and Kaden Clark in pole vault.
For the Fillies, Taylen Stinson won the 3,200 and Ada Nelson finished first in the 800. Ada Stafford was not far behind in the 800 in third.
“I felt like my 800 meter run went pretty well, it was my first open 800 of the season so it was nice to get back to some of the longer events,” Stafford said.
In the hurdles Ava Meier finished third.
Cody continued to do well in the relays as the team of Julia Nelson, Kylie Silva, Sadie Jackson and Keira Jackson won the 4x800 and Ada Nelson, Keira Jackson, Stafford and Stinson won the 1,600 sprint medley.
“I think our relay is so successful because we have good team chemistry,” Stafford said. “I enjoy the sprint medley because it allows girls from different events to compete on a relay team together.”
Cody is off this weekend before returning to Gillette on Feb. 23 for the Sheridan Invite.
Broncs Invitational
Girls
55 meter dash - 6. Allie Broussard 7.71, 11. Ava Meier 7.78, 18. Isabelle Paddock 8.03, 24. Molly Buckles 8.15, 30. Riley Simone 8.21, 38. Laura Phillips 8.29.
200 meter dash - 10. Allie Broussard 28.18, 12. Ava Meier 28.63, 16. Isabelle Paddock 29.08, 18. Aspen Kalkowski 29.17, 4. Molly Buckles 30.10, 37. Riley Simone 30.39, 38. Violet Wollschlager 30.43, 39. Isabel Taylor 30.55, 42. Allison Gee 30.76, 62. Montana Massey 32.27, 63. Cali Holeman 32.33, 65. Maylee Potas 32.52.
400 meter dash - 8. Madison Christler 1:07.74, 24. Maylee Potas 1:15.17.
800 meter run - 1. Ada Nelson 2:19.20, 3. Ava Stafford 2:32.64, 4. Julia Nelson 2:35.00, 11. Sadie Jackson 2:42.54, 12. Kylie Silva 2:45.14.
1,600 meter run - 8. Sadie Jackson 5:54.72, 10. Kylie Silva 6:00.02.
3,200 meter run - 1. Taylen Stinson 11:57.39.
55 meter hurdles - 3. Ava Meier 9.51, 4. Aspen Kalkowski 9.53, 15. Violet Wollschlager 9.96, 17. Cali Holeman 10.15, 19. Isabel Taylor 10.23, 22. Montana Massey 10.42, 28. Rainey Powell 10.58, 35. Emilia Median 11.07.
4x200 meter relay - 2. Cody (Broussard, Paddock, Meier, Kalkowski) 1:52.53.
4x800 meter relay - 1. Cody (Nelson, Silva, Sadie Jackson, Keira Jackson) 10:38.52.
1,600 sprint medley relay - 1. Cody (Ada Nelson, Keira Jackson, Stafford, Stinson) 4:25.74.
High jump - 6. Kenzie Ratcliff 4-07, 9. Allison Gee 4-05, 12. Rainey Powell 4-05.
Pole vault - 2. Kelsey Pomajzl 9-06, 5. Emileigh Dalton 9-00, 6. Isabelle Paddock 8-06, 14. Maylee Potas 7-06.
Long jump - 10. Riley Simone 14-08.75, 15. Allie Broussard 13-10, 19. Rainey Powell 13-07.75, 26. Madison Christler 12-06.
Triple jump - 8. Isabel Taylor 31-07.75, 16. Kenzie Ratcliff 28-04.50.
Shot put - 6. Laura Phillips 35-05.75, 13. Emma Lindahl 30-10, 21. Rachel Williams 28-02.50, 28. Gabby Hooper 25-01, 41. Josey Lemburg 21-01.75, 45. Harper Hawk 20-03.50.
Boys
55 meter dash - 1. Matt Nelson 6.62, 4. Dillion Brost 6.87, 15. Logan Class 7.08, 20. Jackson Schroeder 7.12, 31. Isaac Winters 7.24, 33. Jacob Ball 7.29, 69. Logan Bogardus 7.76.
200 meter run - 1. Matt Nelson 23.10, 6. Dillion Brost 24.15, 17. Benjamin Hogan 25.06, 23. Logan Class 25.17, 33. Jackson Schroeder 25.61, 40. Sean Gaul 25.84, 46. Jacob Ball 26.20, 47. Kaden Clark 26.21, 65. Aiden Power 26.90, 67. Jarrett Christler 27.03, 81. Logan Bogardus 28.44.
400 meter run - 1. Matt Nelson 51.49, 11. Kash Merritt 56.03, 13. Jarrett Christler 56.82, 15. Sean Gaul 57.20, 23. Aiden Power 59.83, 31. Isaac Winters 1:02.00, 34. Logan Bogardus 1:05.59.
800 meter run - 2. Riley Nielson 2:02.07, 4. David Juergens 2:10.65.
1,600 meter run - 10. David Juergens 5:09.39.
3,200 meter run - 3. Benjamin Stewart 10:28.59, 6. Randall Nielson 11:01.11.
55 meter hurdles - 10. Colter Morris 10.57.
4x800 meter relay - 4. Cody (Juergens, Randall Nielson, Christler, Stewart) 9:05.40.
1,600 sprint medley relay - 1. Cody (Brost, Schroeder, Hogan, Riley Nielson) 3:48.38.
High jump - 2. Remy Broussard 5-09, 10. Benjamin Hogan 5-03.
Pole vault - 2. Kaden Clark 11-00, 7. Aiden Power 8-00, 9. Sean Gaul 8-00.
Long jump - 2. Remy Broussard 20-05.25, 5. Jacob Ball 18-06, 5. Logan Class 18-06, 7. Kaden Clark 18-05.50, 36. Colter Morris 14-05.75.
Triple jump - 1. Remy Broussard 38-08, 7. Isaac Winters 33-02.50.
Shot put - 16. Jackson Schroeder 37-04.25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.