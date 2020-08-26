Wood-paneled walls rattle over the hardwood floor of the announcer’s booth at the Stampede Grounds. A CB radio crackles. The smell of animal sweat and hot cheese blends with the sulfuric belches of the Shoshone River.
“Colter must be coming back up. I can feel the whole thing shaking,” said Megan Davis, one of the women keeping time for the most dangerous show on dirt.
No sooner had the words left her mouth than 18-year-old cowboy Colter Ellis entered the room after wrapping up a tie-down roping run and settled into what he calls the worst seat in the house.
It wasn’t the first time a flurry of activity swept through the booth, and it wouldn’t be last.
Bodies shuffled in and out of the small room all night in the synchronized chaos of role-switching and lost-phone-retrieving.
Ty Rhodes, the horse-riding announcer, banters back and forth with Cookie, the rodeo clown, covering up the operator switch at the soundboard. No one in the crowd is any wiser.
Ellis sits in front of a bank of equipment, computers, dials and switches humming and sliding, each waiting its turn to play a pivotal part in helping people forget about their problems for a few hours on a Saturday night.
Without a music director like Ellis filling every spare moment of silence, those problems they try so hard to block out might seep back in. And, in truth, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a Saturday night or a Wednesday night.
An oasis from the world outside, the Cody Nite Rodeo runs each evening in the summer even in a pandemic-shortened season.
From his perch in the booth, Ellis says something to Rhodes, his black horse a hundred decibels away. They don’t have a separate way to talk, so Rhodes responds over the PA system for everyone to hear.
“Who are you talking to?” asks Cookie.
“My horse,” says Rhodes.
Ellis clicks through his virtual soundboard to find the clip he needs – a bit from Mister Ed. The entire process takes less than two seconds.
For Ellis, those two seconds are a flurry of practiced button presses, the result of a half-decade spent building his library of sounds and songs.
For the audience, it’s seamless.
“It’s all about organization,” Ellis said.
The radio crackles again, a message from down below. The wrong Cheyenne is on the scoreboard. It glitches out at least once per night. McKenna Overfield frantically types to fix the name before the roper starts her run.
“I’m just working with what I got, man,” she says to the person on the other end of the radio.
Cookie asks for some dance music. He’s got coupons and gift certificates to give away to the best dancers in the crowd. The prizes always go to a lucky child.
Ellis, cowboy hat tipped back, starts playing a clip of “Macarena” and dancing to the beat, doing his best to steal the free trail ride from one of the kids in the audience in a seat no one but the people in the booth can see.
Next to Ellis, the well-trod hardwood has given way to reveal the subfloor beneath.
The “best seat in the house,” Rhodes stood there and called it home for weeks until he decided to follow in the footsteps of legendary announcer Boyd Polhamus and saddle up to talk for a living.
“This deal flew past,” he said. “I’ll look up tomorrow and it’ll be gone.”
It’s the 60th time this year that Rhodes has explained to the rodeo faithful and ride-curious the ins and outs of what happens on the dirt.
A roper himself, the Arkansas native knows he has to tell the crowd what’s going on to keep them into it, especially for the timed events.
It’s easy to see what happens when someone is riding a bucking horse, but the nuances of timed events, how to properly tie a calf, what the right kind of catch is, even when the rider can start moving, those little things win cowboys and cowgirls money.
Those little things are hard to follow, and they won’t make sense to the majority of the crowd that’s coming to their first rodeo.
Rhodes doesn’t tire of explaining it.
“Someone said to me, ‘You have to stay here the whole time,’” he said. “No, I get to stay here the whole time. It’s a lifestyle. We don’t play baseball for three or four months then come back to rodeo. It’s a year-round thing.”
That Rhodes, an auctioneer in his spare time, even got into rodeo announcing was pure happenstance. When a long-time announcer suffered a heart attack the night before a show in Texas, it opened a slot for Rhodes to step into. Since then, it’s been a slow and steady trot for the young announcer.
“I’m not going to get into a bigger rodeo until someone dies or retires,” he said. “Some rodeos have had the same announcer for 20 or 30 years. It’s the same thing with auctioneers.”
Now with years of experience under his belt, he’s started to make the show his own after prodding from stock contractor Maury Tate.
Tate told Rhodes he needed something that’s all him, so Rhodes spent the better part of a week writing and practicing an introduction that isn’t for the cowboys, but the grandstands.
“If I can get a father to reach down and hold the hand of his son or get someone to look like they’re about to cry, that’s when I know Colter and I’ve done the best job we can,” he said.
The mood changes in the booth and silence fills the arena. One of the bullfighters, Andrew Anderson, had just been hooked trying to save a fallen rider from an angry bull. He lays on his stomach, not moving.
“It’s the third night in a row,” Ellis says of the injury. He slaps the desk in front of him and buries his head in his hands.
He recites a prayer, inaudible as medics rush in to tend to the downed man after the offending bull had been removed from the arena.
Silence.
Rhodes offers a short prayer from across the arena, hat in hand. Everyone in the booth is glued to the scene below them.
The bullfighter stands and walks off the field under his own power. Rhodes’ shoulders sag in relief. Ellis pumps his fist.
Rhodes leaves the field to change horses and ride in team roping. Ellis picks up a waiting microphone, his demeanor the opposite of the fearful hope he had displayed minutes before.
He cheers for everyone, no matter if he knows them or not. His smile never leaves his face.
He instructs the crowd on what to do when a roper misses the mark.
“Ready, on three, say, ‘Aw, shucks!’ 1,2,3, aw, shucks!” he says. “He probably said that too, but a little different version.”
Gone was the silent fear. If anything, the cheering was louder now than it had been before.
Ellis has just two more shows before he leaves for Texas with his family in tow, ready to pursue a degree in agribusiness and put his full-ride rodeo scholarship to good use.
He cuts the music, packs up his computers and walks toward the booth door.
“I think this is the most fun part here,” he says. “I think I have more fun doing this than the crowd does watching.”
He closes the door for the final time that night. One more rodeo in the books.
There’s no telling what will happen tomorrow, but at least two more times this season, one thing is certain: Ty Rhodes will be there to explain it to the crowd, and Colter Ellis will be there in the booth, providing the soundtrack.
