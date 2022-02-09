As a sweet, unassuming 14-year old female wrestler, it may be a little surprising to hear the signature move in her arsenal is referred to as “the butcher”, but Cody Middle Schooler Ashten Hubbs is full of surprises.
Once she suits up and hits the mat, she has utilized the butcher and plenty of other moves to rack up some impressive wins and recognition with her own, chaotic, aggressive style.
Hubbs is a three-time All-American for USA Wrestling and has her eyes set on adding to an impressive collection of hardware in the next few weeks.
“I started wrestling when I was about four or five,” Hubbs said. “With my ADHD I couldn’t sit in the stands and watch my brother forever, so I decided I would try it out. I tried it and never stopped.”
She’s come a long way since joining the boys as the only girl on the Cody USA wrestling team a decade ago.
Hubbs has finished in the top 10 at three national tournaments to earn All-American status in freestyle and folkstyle wrestling.
She has also been nominated for, and won, two Governor’s Awards, voted on by the heads of Wyoming USA wrestling.
In her most recent tournament, the Rocky Mountain Nationals in Denver, Hubbs won the belt for first place in the girls division and medaled for fourth in the boys.
It hasn’t always been easy going for Hubbs as she has continued to excel in her favorite sport.
Girls wrestling divisions are just starting to develop across the country, even making it to last month’s Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton, a first for the massive tournament.
She’s been through a lot of years when it was only boys she was wrestling, and some of them refused.
“I went out on the mat and this boy was hiding under a table,” Hubbs said. “He was a foot or two taller than me and he was just crying under a table because he didn’t want to wrestle a girl.”
While hiding and crying may have not been the best way to handle the situation, other boys have stepped up, and these days usually struggle against the young grappler no matter how confident they may be.
“I had a boy come up to me and tell me girls are easy to beat and he was going to beat me,” Hubbs said. “And then I went out and whipped his butt. Those are the fun ones.”
That match ended well with the victory, but also ended with an apology.
“His mom made him apologize,” Hubbs said.
With spots on multiple Wyoming teams and trips set to a number of states every weekend for about five consecutive weeks, Hubbs is earning money raffling off a top of the line a Bergara 6.5 Creedmore rifle, looking to sell 200 tickets by March 1.
Tickets are $30 each and there are about 90 left.
“The funds from that will go toward helping fund a number of nationwide tournaments she will be traveling to,” Hubbs’ mother and coach Cassie Brost said. “Ashli Koster at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports has worked with us, they are some amazing people that have really helped. Frankly, we just can’t afford to go to all of these tournaments on our own.”
Hubbs has the folkstyle nationals in Colorado Springs first, followed by the Montana Open, national duals in Iowa, women’s freestyle nationals in Texas, and many more.
She is part of a generation that is paving the way for the future female wrestlers, and it is taking a lot of time, money and sacrifices to forge the path.
But it’s all been worth it.
“Back when I was little, wrestling was a way to get my energy out and not sit in the stands,” Hubbs said. “I thought it was just fun. Now there is that thrill of getting the wins.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a raffle ticket can contact Brost at cookiecrum1@yahoo.com or call (307) 250-1685 for a chance to win a rifle and help name another Cody All-American.
