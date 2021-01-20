The Meeteetse girls basketball team put together a solid week of games, opening with a victory against Arvada-Clearmont and following that up with a close loss to the Powell JV.
Meeteetse 45,
Arvada-Clearmont 28
The Lady ’Horns took off in the second half against Arvada-Clearmont to get their third win of the season, 45-28.
Playing on a neutral court in Ten Sleep, Meeteetse went into the half down a point against the Lady Panthers but came out of the break in a zone the Lady Panthers had no answer for, forcing turnovers and running in transition.
“I knew Arvada would come out in the first half and play us well,” coach Ernie May said. “We rebounded and got the ball out and pushed the ball up the court quick. Getting the ball up the court was key for us.”
The Meeteetse defense shut down the Lady Panthers (0-6) in the second half, allowing just seven points in the final two frames. Senior Abigale May led the way for Meeteetse (3-4), scoring 16 points and ripping down 10 rebounds in the game, her first double-double this season.
This was the first game back for the Lady ’Horns at full strength after what May called “health and safety” concerns shut down practice over the holiday break. With time to get their legs under them again and work some new things into their offensive and defensive repertoires, the Lady ’Horns are starting to realize some of the potential that May sees in his players, but he says they aren’t there yet.
“We’re getting there, it just takes a little time,” May said. “The great thing about this team, and you know it from last year, too, and in the volleyball season, is they don’t give up very easily. They will battle you no matter what.”
Powell JV 33,
Meeteetse 27
After giving up an 8-0 run to start their Tuesday night game against the Powell JV, the Lady ’Horns found a rhythm in the final two minutes of the first quarter, but it didn’t last as Meeteetse fell to the full-court press, 27-33.
“We haven’t been pressed that much before,” Abigale May said. “We’re kind of having to figure out how we want to switch that up and how we got open. That was the hardest part. We haven’t had to focus around the press, so having to do that today was definitely something new.’
Senior Samantha May opened the scoring for Meeteetse, getting to the line and sinking a pair of free throws to take the lid off an unfriendly rim in the Powell gym. A quick 7-0 scoring burst to close out the final minutes of the first quarter brought the Lady ’Horns within one.
The Lady ’Horns clamped down in the half-court game, forcing Powell into tough shots and cleaning up on the glass. Meeteetse broke the Panthers press and forced its way inside, but the unfriendly rim didn’t give the team any bounces. The Lady ’Horns scored just seven points in the second quarter to go into the halftime break down four.
“It was one of those nights,” May said. “If you look at our shot charts and stuff, we’re creating good shots and they’re not falling. They will. When they start falling, we’re going to be one heck of a competitive team.”
Abigale and Samantha May tried to lead a fourth quarter comeback effort. but it was too little, too late after the Lady Panthers came out of halftime with a renewed vigor to their press and got some cushion in the third quarter. Samantha May notched three steals in the and her sister Abigale found lanes to the rim, notching six points in the final period, but it wasn’t enough.
Abigale May has played some of the best basketball of her career since the holiday break, averaging 10.6 points and nine rebounds per game in 2021.
“There’s been a lot of things I try to focus on,” she said. “I know I’m pretty good at rebounding, so that’s what I try to focus on. Normally, I’m not very good at jump shots, but apparently I can make them now.”
Meeteetse comes to Cody tonight for a matchup with the Fillies JV squad. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. in Sweitzer Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.