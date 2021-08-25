The 83rd season of the Cody Nite Rodeo is winding to a close and everyone involved is pleased with the successful season.
Things wrap up this week with $45,000 in prize money at stake during the three-day finals at Stampede Park.
The top 10 finishers from the June-August regular season in each of nine events are qualified for the Thursday-Saturday competition, with the payout being $5,000 per event.
“People compete for the top 10 spots all summer long,” Nikki Tate, Mo Betta stock contractor co-owner, said. “It keeps them coming back.”
After the struggles last season due to the pandemic, attendance numbers this year have reached more than 178,700, an 8% eight increase from 2019. It’s also a 12% increase from the 10-year average (2009-2019).
Announcer Brandon Milburn is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.
“Without all their business, we couldn’t do it,” he said of both sponsorships as well as employment opportunities for the riders.
It’s been a lively summer. At a recent event, in the midst of taking tickets, Tim Curlett said, “For a nonprofit business, it’s very well run.”
Kasen Willard, a 6-year-old on vacation earlier this month from Washington state, was excited to have his face painted at the rodeo.
“At least we finally made it,” he said enthusiastically.
Many others have also been excited to attend, hence the fuller seats throughout the season. It’s a trend that could continue into this weekend.
Gates open at 7 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8.
