The Cody boys golf team is prepared to defend its 3A West title Friday at Pinedale, but just in case the Broncs and Fillies will be heading down to the 9-hole course a day early to get in one more practice round.
In a way, it’s a make up after only getting to play the second day of the two day invite ending Friday in Buffalo. Cody and a number of other teams missed the first day due to the delayed Longmire Days in town making hotel rooms extremely expensive. Instead, coaches Jacob Kraft and Brandon Williams left with loads of golfers in SUVs around 5 a.m. Friday morning to make the start.
The Cody golfers made the most of their one day at a tough course with a punishing back nine, as Hunter Hall again led the Broncs with a 75, second best of all golfers on Day 2.
Bridger Hult followed that with a 90, Logan Hall a 96, Ethan Salzman a 97 and Myles Bailey a 109. Bailey, a freshman, was making his first varsity start after winning a playoff for the fifth spot.
The Fillies were led again by Adelie Hall with a 115 and Bliss Bonner (131). The two will be joined at the 3A West Conference tournament in Pinedale by Allie Ennist, who will make her debut and thus finalize a full three-person girls golf team for the first time in years. Three girls golfers are needed for a full team score.
