Ava Stafford finished first overall – 10 second ahead of the second-place runner from Green River -- and the short-handed Cody girls cross country team finished a close second to Lander on Thursday in Riverton.
Cody’s top boys and girls runners, Wyatt Becker and Riley Smith, were both sick and missed the race.
The Broncs finished fourth, led by David Juergens in ninth with a time of 17:44.64.
The Fillies had four runners finish in the top 10, led by Stafford in first (20:43.31), Ashton Powell seventh (21:30.64), Nicole Wagler ninth (21:37.22) and Keira Jackson 10th (21:45.83). Other Cody finishers included Raelyn Mong in 19th (22:54.08) and Elisa Wachob 21st (23:05.94).
Besides Juergens, the Cody boys finishers were Riley Nielsen at 15th (18:39.09), Charlie Hulbert 24th (19:09.21), Kyle Graham 27th (19:19.66), Ian Graham 31st (19:32.74) and Hayden Campbell 36th (20:04.64).
