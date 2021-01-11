The Cody Middle School eighth grade girls basketball teams wrapped up the season last month.
The A team finished with a 10-3 record.
“This year the team worked hard on learning to play team defense and on offensive skills such as jump shots, driving, reading the defense and looking for options within the offense,” coach Elicia Osborne said. “The team progressed throughout the season by coming out and working hard to put four quarters together.”
Cody finished the season against Riverton and Lander.
“It was great to see the girls put in eight great quarters,” she said. “This team is made up of a super bunch of people who have great potential. Besides being promising basketball players, they are role models of kindness, respect and genuinely nice people.”
The A team was made up of Sydney Peterson, Lexi Edwards, Montana Massey, Rainey Powell, Kaitlin Ennist, Kennedy Brown, Natalie Wenke, Sophia Radakovich, Ellie Wassink and Tarynn Schoening.
“Kennedy and Kaitlin did an excellent job of handling the ball and pressure throughout the season,” Osborne said. “You could often see them driving to the basket and take the foul on the way there to end up laid out on the floor.”
Schoening, Edwards, Wenke and Peterson were wings for the Fillies.
“These ladies did a nice job on help defense and progressed throughout the season with (assisting) the help defense,” she said. “They improved over the season on driving the lane and either shooting a jump shot or making a pass to the open teammate.”
She added that Powell, Massey, Radakovich and Wassink were work horses for the team.
“They often guarded players much taller than themselves, but they always rose to the occasion and did an excellent job of shutting down the opposing teams’ inside game,” she said. “I would like to also mention Asher Black who was our manager this season and did a great job with books and supporting our team. Her assistance was very much appreciated by the entire team and coaching staff.”
Opponents included Thermopolis, Rocky Mountain, Burlington, Meeteetse, Lander, Riverton and Powell.
The Fillies lost to Worland and Powell early on but came back to defeat both the second time they faced off. The only other loss the team had came against Lovell.
“I love to see progress such as this in individuals and the team,” she said. “This is a well-balanced team with scoring coming from multiple players each game. Although we did not have a tournament this season, these girls would have been a contender for the conference title.
“I was proud of how the girls handled adversity throughout the season and hope they learned some life skills as well as basketball throughout the season.”
The B team finished at about .500 for the season.
“We had a couple girls who have never played basketball, but everyone got better and really started to figure things out,” coach Sam Holm said. “It was a fun and unique year and they met it head on. I hope they continue to play next year.”
Members of the team include Temperence Hansen, Neveah Gesner, Sydney Peterson, Tiegan Blaine, Teegan Cowie, Audrey Stanger, Katy Dewey, Emilia Medina, Pressly Thompson, Avery Williams, Gabby Sanchez, Lilly Becker, and Emma Lindahl.
