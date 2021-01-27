Chest rigs and hunting handguns go together like hot dogs and french fries, or beer and chips. Let’s face it: large, heavy handguns are not all that handy to carry, as they are a clumsy sort of machine. My Taurus Raging Bull in .454 is a lot more trouble to carry than my favorite short-barreled .45 Colt stainless Ruger Bisley. That’s especially true when I’m fishing.
Granted, one can always carry the Taurus in a hip holster, if you don’t mind shepherding a belt anchor that’s constantly trying to pull your pants down. However, for fishing, backpacking or just day hiking, few carry arrangements are as handy and comfortable as a good, well-constructed chest rig.
You’d think that buying a holster for a semi-popular large handgun like the Taurus Raging Bull would be easy, no? After all, this is Cody, a center for outdoor activities and especially big game hunting. Unfortunately, here in Cody and yes, even in Powell at the new Murdoch’s store- which does carry a larger inventory of the various manufacturers holsters than anyone in Cody it’s hard to purchase some equipment.
This is even true in our northern megalopolis of Billings, a city blessed with two major outdoor retailers, Cabelas and Scheels.
That folks, is the law of demand of supply and demand in action. Granted, the item in question can be special ordered direct from its manufacturer by the purchaser or, discounting this particular form of holster, you can probably order different items off the internet, except if you’re me.
No. 1, I don’t do internet for a couple of reasons. It’s complicated, but the easiest way to explain it is that I prefer to shop locally, to do my business with folks I know will be there if, and when, something goes wrong. The No. 2 reason is that before I lay out any of the scarce discretionary cash I have, I want to hold said item in my grubby little paws and check it out. I’ve been burned too many times to do otherwise. Which is another reason most retailers are reluctant to special order out of the ordinary items without a healthy non-refundable deposit. A lot of this stuff on the market simply isn’t quality or as advertised.
Further complicating the matter is that, at present, I don’t want to drive to Big Timber and spend $100 on gas and food only to find out “The Fort” doesn’t have what I’m looking for either. Plus, Big Timber has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in Montana and I really don’t want to either contract the disease or pack it back here to further expose my friends and neighbors to it. Besides, I already called and what they have available is not what I want. Go figure.
But the inability to shop locally and not be able to find common items available in the outside world is somewhat frustrating. Which is usually acceptable, considering we live in a smaller community. But then again, consider this: While at present no one stocks say, a chest rig from Double Diamond Leather, and particularly the “guide’s choice” model for an iron-sighted, 5-inch barreled, Taurus Raging Bull revolver in .454 caliber with the built-in picatinny rail on top of the barrel, a couple of local stores stock the same rig for the vastly less common S&W .500 revolver. Plus more shops had previous to the pandemic, pointed to shortages when I was inquiring about cartridges available for that big .500 and even the less popular .460 S&W, but not the more popular .454? Really?
And don’t even try to buy, again even during less stress-full times of supply, any bullets or factory cartridges anywhere this side of Denver, for the .475 Linebaugh. These being custom revolvers produced right in the county by John Linebaugh and his son Dustin in their shops, but for some inexplicable reason, our local merchants can’t support the efforts of cottage industry in Cody Country. Again, really?
More importantly from a retail merchandising standpoint, we live in fly over country and too many of the larger retail outlets, and apparently, unless we break federal laws or until it’s time to pay taxes, to our government we simply don’t exist at any level of importance. So, many comfort items available to folks in more densely populated areas are simply not commonly available to us. Sort of a supply follows demand sort of thing.
True, if you order off the internet and bypass local merchants, you can find a variety of sporting or outdoor related items out there not stocked within a 500 mile radius of Cody. Like I said, I prefer to coon-finger items before I buy, checking the quality of construction, fit and/or color, adaptability and other salient points, something you can’t do over the internet.
And yes, I’m aware that I can order a custom holster from Von Ringler up in Clark, but, although he makes fantastic leather kit, absolutely top drawer, he doesn’t make exactly what I want. So what I want would come under custom work and result in higher pricing. Even for his regular products, his prices are a bit beyond my reach. I wish I could afford his works of leathercraft artistry, as they are definitely worth what he charges, but if you can’t afford certain things, you have to pass and try to find less spendy alternatives. Or so I was taught.
Anyway, for what it’s worth, that’s the column for this week. I’d like to claim this unusual amount of whining is due to the isolation from staying incommunicado from dang-near everybody for nearly a year, but that would be a cop-out. It’s just me, exercising my present displeasure with the status-quo under my seasonal dysfunctional affliction.
