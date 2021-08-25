Bullfighter Cody McNare from Douglas suffered an injury at the beginning of the season and has been driving the Cody Nite Rodeo car around for the rest of the summer. The Cody Enterprise caught up with him recently to chat about his experience.
Cody Enterprise: How did you get this gig?
Cody McNare: I’m actually one of the bullfighters here but toward the beginning of the season I broke my arm and had to have surgery on it. So while I was out for a little bit they had me driving the sound car, which is very nice of them to do. It’s pretty awesome that they kept me around until I could fight again. I’ve been fighting again since the 15th of August.
CE: Have you been able to meet a lot of people driving the car around?
CM: You meet so many people. I’ll take it to the KOA and some other places and drive around with coupons with me and some stuff for kids, so if people do want to stop and talk I can give them some stuff and chat and let them take pictures with the car and just talk about rodeo and Western way of life.
CE: What kind of car is this?
CM: ’79 Ford Thunderbird. I’m not sure who painted it but I think it’s been around the rodeo for a long time.
CE: Who picks the music you play out of the car?
CM: I made my own playlist on Spotify. They let me have free reign on the music, just keep it clean so I’m not driving around blaring cuss words. I chose mostly old Western country songs to go with the Cody Nite Rodeo vibe.
CE: Is there a song people like the most?
CM: I think people seem to like when I play “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton.
CE: What’s something interesting that happened while you’ve been driving this car around all summer?
CM: One day I had to wear the big Cody the Kid head and I had my other bullfighter buddy driving the car for me. I thought, you know what would be funny when it’s about time to take the car back, drive by me so I could take off running and jump into the window off the street to make people laugh. We like to have fun so we come up with goofy stuff to do.
CE: Do you camp out here all summer?
CM: Yea it was really nice of them to keep me on. They sure didn’t have to and it’s not the easiest to find jobs for a one-armed guy. But I kept coming back and helping out as much as I can.
CE: What else do bullfighters do outside of the arena?
CM: We get dressed up and talk to people and take pictures with folks and tell them about our job. Most people don’t even know what a bullfighter is. The rodeo clown is the main entertainer of the show but we kind of have to be entertainers as well and hang out and talk with people out front.
CE: What is something about bullfighters most people don’t know?
CM: I’d say, with a good majority of the bullfighters I’ve ever met, we all have a strong relationship with God. I grew up ranching so that’s helped me get into this, growing up around cattle. But a lot of guys came into this as just straight athletes and they thought this would be cool, then they ended up being really good at it. But no matter what, all walks of life, it seems we all have that relationship with God in common. It’s like we almost have to have it because of the danger of our job. I think it helps most of us.
