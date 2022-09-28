It wasn’t long ago that future hunters in Wyoming might have had to drive a long distance at irregular times in order to obtain their hunter education card.
These days, however, school districts around the Big Horn Basin have been providing that opportunity to its students in some form or another, and now Cody Middle School is back on board providing hunter education.
“A couple of teachers reached out to me and said they were interested in doing hunter education and becoming hunter ed instructors,” said Tara Hodges, Wyoming Game and Fish information and education specialist. “I went ahead and went into the classroom and we taught a class together and those two became certified.”
That was before Covid hit, and last spring, two more teachers saw the need for hunter education to return to the Friday enrichment classes at CMS.
Hodges came back to the school and taught the class once more, this time along with eighth-grade teachers Travis Duncan and Rich Davis who became certified instructors afterward, thanks to Hodges and the G&F.
“We did one class during the school year and we also had a summer session,” Duncan said. “We had 30-plus kids in our fourth quarter enrichment class and 25 take the class for Summer Slam.”
Any hunter born after Jan. 1, 1966, needs to carry proof of hunter education in the field from Wyoming or another state, unless accompanied by a mentor.
Hunter education programs stress the importance of the beginning hunter to develop a sense of ethics and responsibility, but it isn’t always easy or convenient for parents and students to find a course that fits their busy schedules.
“I had a son who turned 12 last year, and even with summer off I could not find a class. I think we were looking at Casper as a possibility,” Davis said. “So we decided to get something going in school again.”
The popular enrichment classes are offered for students in grades 6-8 and have helped fill an important void for future outdoorsmen and women.
“To have hunter education as a part of the students’ regular school day is a win-win,” Hodges said. “I think it works out for parents and busy families between sports and activities and all of the family things they do.”
The students and parents so far have shown plenty of excitement, plus volunteers and community partners stepped up to help the middle schoolers complete the field portion of the course.
Cody Firearms Experience invited the class to its facility for a field trip and utilize its range at no cost.
Wyoming Outdoorsmen bought lunch for the kids on their field day.
For the last class, the Cody Shooting Complex supplied its NRA classroom and use of its ranges at no cost.
“Wyoming Outdoorsmen did a couple of classes this summer as well, so together we had to get 50 to 75 kids through hunter education this summer, I would guess,” Davis said.
The timing of the enrichment class last spring turned out to be a blessing as well for some eager hunters.
“The class at the end of the school year was kind of nice because some the kids actually got the chance to apply for tags,” Duncan said.
The class is once again underway this fall with more than 20 students.
