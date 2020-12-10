With an hour to travel to reach the trails, the Cody Nordic ski team often is at a disadvantage to other squads in the state that are much closer to the snow.
Cody does dryland practice during the week, getting on snow usually only once or twice a week.
This season though the Broncs and Fillies started off with a rare advantage. When practice began, Pahaska was one of only two places in the state with enough snow to practice.
“It’s definitely an advantage and we’re going to use it as much as possible,” junior Marshall Brookins said. “Jackson is the only other place that has snow right now.”
The Cody boys and girls teams both finished seventh at state last season. Nine are out for the team this year and they’ve already been out on the snow a handful of times.
“I have high expectations for quite a few of them from last year,” coach Meggin Becker said. “Everyone has set awesome goals for themselves.”
Returning for the Broncs are Brookins, Hayden Campbell and Luis Mata. Brookins led the boys last season and ended with two top-20 finishes at state.
“Everything is going great,” Brookins said. “Everyone is working hard and has improved since last year.”
Brookins is also a part of High Plains Skiing this year. The High Plains district was created to provide high school Nordic skiers from Wyoming and South Dakota the opportunity to qualify and race at USSA Junior Nationals.
“Coach encouraged me to try for it this year,” he said. “It’s like a test year. I’ll go as hard as possible because I want to get into junior nationals.”
The Fillies have grown from just two skiers last year – Hayley Pearson-Horner and Sabrina Stowell – to six.
“It was hard with me and Sabrina last year just knowing where to be,” Pearson-Horner said. I sometimes had a a tough time. It’s nice to have more girls this year. We have a really solid team and everyone has their goals.”
Another addition to the squad this year that will be a big boost to the team is the addition of five skiers from Sheridan. As that school doesn’t have a Nordic team, the group will be joining Cody. Becker said they’ve practiced with the Sheridan athletes once so far and they all get along.
“It will be an experience for sure,” Brookins added. “They’re all nice and we get along well. They have some good, experienced skiers.”
There will be some changes to the season this year, including no mass starts.
“We still encourage people to come out and cheer for the kids, they just need to spread out along the course,” Becker said.
And while the lack of snow was good when practice started, it’s now somewhat of a hindrance, as the first meet of the season which was scheduled last weekend in Laramie, was canceled because of it.
The next meet is currently set for Dec. 18-19 in Casper.
“I’m hoping they get snow so we can actually have a race,” Brookins said.
Pearson-Horner added she’s looking forward to the first race.
“I hope everyone races hard, doesn’t stop and pushes themselves,” she said. “I want everyone to feel like we’re doing our best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.