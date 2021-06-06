The Cody Legion baseball team split with the Billings Blue Jays on Saturday.
Cody 13, Billings 9
After a rough first two innings during which the Blue Jays took a 9-2 lead, the Cubs buckled down and held Billings scoreless the rest of the way in a comeback win.
In the third, Tristan Blatt drew a walk and scored when Jack Schroeder hit a homer to left. Then in the fourth, two walks, two hit batters, double by Devyn Engdahl and single by Chance Moss made it 9-8.
Cody took the lead in the next inning. Trey Thomasson hit a single and scored on a home run to left by Blatt. After Schroeder drew a walk, Moss hit his first Legion home run to make it 12-9.
A walk and double by Blatt gave the Cubs their final run in the sixth.
At the plate Moss went 3-for-4, Thomasson and Engdahl 2-4 and Blatt 2-2.
Grady McCarten earned the win, giving up nine runs on 11 hits through 7 innings.
Billings 5, Cody 4
Cody had the bases loaded in the seventh but couldn't push across the runs needed for the win in the second game.
Trailing 5-3 in the seventh. Engdahl hit a single and Blatt drew a walk. After Schroeder hit a fielder's choice, Dominic Phillips hit a single to score one. Moss struck out for the second out and Wyatt Carlson walked to load the bases, but with a full count Ben Reinker lined out to shortstop.
Cody had the momentum early in the game, scoring a run on a double by Schroeder in the first, and two more in the second on singles by Moss and Reinker, a walk, fielder's choice and passed ball.
Billings scored one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the lead.
Offensively McCarten went 1-2, and Phillips, Schroeder and Engdahl 1-3.
Thomasson started the game, going 4 innings and giving up two runs on five hits. Carlson pitched 3 innings and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits for the loss.
