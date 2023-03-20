Spring has finally arrived. Even though I have been through many winters in Wyoming, this one seemed to hang on a bit longer as ice locked up rivers and tributaries until last week.
Typically, we experience what is called the February “thaw” or “false spring” in these parts, but that didn’t happen as we all know. The cold kept many of us on the lower Shoshone or the Wind and Big Horn rivers which never freeze completely shut for at least a dozen miles below the dams controlling the flows during the winter. Both rivers provide some of the best tailwater trout action found on the east side of the Rockies.
The North Fork of the Shoshone is pretty much open in the Wapiti Valley area now. Although there is still a fair amount of shore ice, the river’s flows are still low enough that a careful angler can access the river at several public walk-in areas without fear of falling through the ice and taking a swim.
March is the month to experience the annual surge of rainbow, Yellowstone cutthroat and cutbows that run out of Buffalo Bill Reservoir from March through June to spawn in the upper reaches of the North Fork.
The lower river is only open a few weeks though before the closure occurs April 1 on the eest arm of Buffalo Bill Reservoir and extends all the way up the North Fork to Newton Creek. The closure ends July 1 on the river, but remains in place on Buffalo Bill until July 15.
The trout in the North Fork respond well to nymphs and streamers when the river first sheds its mantle of ice. Water temps are cold yet and the trout that are moving seem to run in what can only be called pods as they migrate upriver from the lake. The males seem to move out of the lake first and the females come later after spring rains and warmer temperatures raise the level of the North Fork and its major tributaries, such as Elk Fork, Fishhawk, Eagle and Middle creeks.
Nymphs that work best are those that are size 10 through size 4. Pat’s Stone, Yuk bugs, bead-head Prince’s, bead-head Halfbacks, double beaded dark brown or black stoneflies with rubber legs and my North Fork Special in the color black are great flies to cast and fish below a strike indicator or to fish Euro or Czech style.
The trout like the deeper water where they can rest and feed on their migration, so ply that type of water thoroughly with the patterns above or choose the type of nymphs that work best for you personally and have a great time.
Streamers should be relatively small and measure 3-5 inches in length. Best colors are white, black, brown or purple. Some flash in the tail can sometimes make all the difference when fishing with a streamer fly. Wooly buggers are always a good choice. Thin Mints, bead or cone-head Buggers, Galloup’s mini-Peanut, Galloup’s mini Sex Dungeons or rabbit skin Zonkers will work well whether fishing with a floating fly line or using a type 3 7-15 foot sink tip fly line.
The trout leaving Buffalo Bill are not bashful. The larger trout, particularly the cutbow hybrids, have the reputation for breaking tippet that are lighter than 3X, so make a note to pack 1, 2 or 3X leaders so you can put some of the North Fork trout in your net rather than just tying on a new fly after every hookup.
Other rivers to consider for migratory trout are the South Fork of the Shoshone, Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, Wood and Greybull. Anglers are already reporting some great action for larger rainbows in the Clarks Fork because that river has had a flushing flow from lower elevation snowpack that has melted in the past week or two.
The fly selections mentioned earlier should perform well on all these free-flowing rivers. If you don’t want to waste expensive gas or diesel to chase trout 20 to 75 miles away from town, the Shoshone River below the dam had a discharge increase last Wednesday to just over 500 cubic feet per second. This increase in flow seems to trigger the same urge to migrate upriver as it does the trout in Buffalo Bill.
Wherever you decide to fish the next couple of weeks, go with the knowledge that the fish are hungry and that you know what they will be eating when you arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.