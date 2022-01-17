Marshall Brookins finished first in his division on Friday and Saturday in Casper as he attempted to qualify for Junior Nationals, and Elisa Wachob racked up two strong finishes for the Fillies in their return to Casper Mountain.
Skiers had the opportunity over the weekend to qualify for Junior Nationals based on their age group, or just compete for their high school teams.
Brookins’ performances may have been enough for the junior to qualify for the March competition in Minnesota.
He placed fifth overall and first in the under 18 division in 19:45.18 on Friday, and again fifth overall and first for under 18 skiers on Saturday in 15:41.92.
“It has been the goal since last year to make the national team,” Brookins said. “If I am competing like I did last year or any better I should have a dedicated on it.”
Competitors should know by the end of the Jackson races Feb. 11-12.
Even on the powdery, unstable course on Friday, Brookins managed to finish nine seconds ahead of the next skier in his division.
Saturday’s course proved to be much more to the skiers’ liking.
“The course on Saturday was pristine,” Brookins said. “The groomers had it packed down. It was hard and super fast, the perfect kind of skiing day.”
After finally recovering from some recent illness, Wachob turned in solid performances for the Fillies in both high school races.
Her 25:31.88 was good enough for fourth on Friday. She improved to a third place finish on Saturday with a 19:58.14.
“I was really hoping to have a great race this weekend and I did,” Wachob said. “I felt pretty confident this weekend and I think that helped a lot. My goal was to be top three on the second day and I was which was pretty awesome.”
Friday’s conditions also presented their fair share of challenges.
“I think the toughest part of the weekend was during the second lap on the first day,” Wachob said. “It was a tough mental battle to not give and up and keep going. Our whole team did incredible.”
Filly Hayley Peason-Horner seemed to thrive in the tough conditions on Friday. She pushed into 14th overall in 27:52.60.
“We raced with the reason for why we love this sport,” coach Meggin Becker said. “The results showed our intent and reason. I could not be more proud. Now we just need to keep moving forward as we look to next week’s races.”
Cody skiers will head to the Snowy Range for classic and skate races on Friday and Saturday in Laramie.
High Plains Qualifier 5K Classic
Marshall Brookins, 5th overall, 1st U18, 19:45.18.
High School Results:
Boys: 10. Landon Rau, 22:30.5. 17. Hayden Campbell, 24:02.56. 39. Luis Mata, 27:21.33. 41. SeanKyle Taylor, 27:36.57. 42. Beau Baxter, 28:46.30. 48. Parker Laing, 30:50.58. 51. Curtis Miller, 33:37.33.
Girls: 4. Elisa Wachob, 25:31.88. 14. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 27:52.60. 36. Teegan Cowie, 32:29.5.
High Plains Qualifier 5K Skate
Brookins, 5th overall, 1st U18, 15:41.92.
High School:
Boys: 6. Rau, 17:12.58. 8. Campbell, 17:32.07. 31. Taylor, 21:02.37. Mata, 21:26.81. 35. Justin McDowell, 21:29:07. 44. Miller, 24:12.47.
Girls: 3. Wachob, 19:58.14. 23. Pearson-Horner, 23:40.67. 37. Cowie, 27:39.5.
JV Boys: 2. Baxter, 10:07.00. 7. Laing, 14:30.28.
