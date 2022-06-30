Garrett Smith had watched tape of bull Front and Center before his ride and had seen the Frontier bull consistently go left.
Thursday night at Extreme Bulls at Stampede Park, the bull went right and the Rexburg, Idaho cowboy held on just long enough to make it count, flying off right after the buzzer and tallying a 91, good enough to win the night.
“It was close,” he said. “It was a lot of work and I just tried not to let go.”
Smith was the best of seven bull riders to reach 8 seconds in a field of 34 of the nation’s best bull riders going against some of the best bulls in the sport. And they competed before a crowd that was nearly a sell out, said Stampede Board president Chad Ball.
Smith’s ride topped that of Creek Young, who scored an 88 to take the lead early in the third round. He ended up finishing second and took pleasure in finally covering a bull he had ridden until just before the buzzer last time out.
“I knew he fit me really well from the ride in Oklahoma,” The Rogersville, Mo. cowboy said. “I just had to finish it this time.”
JR Stratford of Byers, Kan., finished third with an 83.5 and held the lead through more than a dozen rides.
“Every time I get 8 seconds, I thank God for getting to do my job,” he said. “And this is one of the coolest rodeos of the year.”
Jordee Nielsen finished fourth with an 83 and Trey Kimzey rounded out the top five in the money with a 79.
Bullfighters Only
Aaron Mercer made his first appearance in Cody with a bang, winning the Bullfighters Only event against four other bullfighters with a score of 96, good enough to dethrone Weston Rutkowski, who had won in Cody the last four years. He finished second with an 82.
Mercer said he had planned to attend last year but broke his leg the week before in Reno.
“This year I was able to capitalize on being able to be here,” he said.
