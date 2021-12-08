The Cody Middle School wrestling team capped off an undefeated regular season with a conference championship on Saturday in Cody.
The Broncs finished with 22 of 29 wrestlers placing in the top three.
Cody finished with 180.5 total points, well ahead of second place Lander with 106.5.
“We really had an awesome year with this group,” coach Travis Duncan said. “We are really proud of how they continued to grow and compete throughout the year.”
In the A bracket, first place wrestlers included Kayson Grant, William Wood, Kannon Grant and Gabe Grant.
Second place finishers were Lance Baggs and Gavin Seibert.
“Although we had a core group of wrestlers consistently dominating the competition and placing each weekend, some of our younger, less experienced wrestlers who didn’t have a lot of success earlier in the year actually had their best outings at conference,” Duncan said.
Third place finishers were Bobby Hernandez, Kort Sorensen, Cinch Dalton, Ashten Hubbs, Anker Stewart and Charlie Becker.
“This group of young men are some of the hardest working kids I have ever coached at the middle school level,” coach Trev Wood said. “They listen, ask questions, and strive to get better.”
“The girls are starting to see where they need to go screen, get to an empty spot of the floor, get open and get teammates open,” Myers said. “We definitely want to turn defense into offense and score in transition.”
Delanie Salzman, Samantha Cooley and Hallie Ogden have shown early success in what the coach is trying instill.
Maci Allison has returned after a year in Buffalo and is expected to be a major contributor for the Lady ’Horns.
“Early on, it is going better than I expected, especially for them having to learn a new system,” Myers said.
Cokeville won the girls state title last year. They are expected to make another run.
Little Snake River, Upton and Kaycee all have teams that can make some noise this year as well.
Meeteetse will host Worland freshmen on Friday to start the season.
Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
